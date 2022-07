Tennessee is off to a fast start in recruiting this month with a pair of commitments to start July, and the second pickup for the Vols on Sunday vaulted them back into the top 10 of the recruiting rankings for the 2023 class. Cornerback Cristian Conyer, one of the top-ranked players in Kentucky, committed to Tennessee, choosing the Vols over the home-state Wildcats, on Sunday, after the Vols also landed defensive lineman Tyree Weathersby on Friday. Conyer’s commitment helped Tennessee to rise four spots to No. 8 in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO