Park City, UT

Flipped semi truck on I-80 blocks traffic

By KPCW
KPCW
KPCW
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At about 1:30 p.m., a semi truck flipped on Interstate 80 eastbound just past the U.S. Highway 40 Silver...

www.kpcw.org

Gephardt Daily

Fast-moving grass fire threatens east Ogden neighborhood

OGDEN, Utah, July 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden City firefighters were dispatched to a grass fire early Wednesday morning, and responded to the scene, near 20th Street and Harrison Boulevard. “Fire units arrived on the scene to a 1-acre grass fire traveling quickly up the hillside,” says a...
OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Motorcyclist, struck 3 times, dies on I-15 in North Salt Lake

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah, July 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released information on a multi-vehicle accident that killed a 31-year-old motorcyclist in North Salt Lake at 12:55 a.m. Monday. The northbound motorcyclist was merging into Interstate 15 from U.S. 80, the Utah Department of...
NORTH SALT LAKE, UT
Gephardt Daily

1 injured as vehicle hauling boat rolls down embankment in Ogden Canyon

OGDEN, Utah, Sunday, July 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries after a vehicle hauling a boat rolled off the road and down an embankment in Ogden Canyon on Sunday evening. The Weber Fire District responded to the rollover crash...
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Couple recovers after being hit by falling rocks while driving

SALEM, UTAH COUNTY — A husband and wife were recovering together in a care facility Monday after a road hazard caught them by surprise two weeks earlier on the road to Helper. Quirino Navarro and his wife, Luz, were driving along Highway 6 in the Price Canyon area north...
SALEM, UT
ABC4

Semi-truck hauling chocolate rolls over on I-80

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Park City Fire Dept. (PCFD) is currently on scene of a semi-truck rollover crash on I-80 eastbound. Park City Fire District reports that the accident happened at 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon by mile marker 147. The semi-truck was hauling chocolate, according to Park City Fire officials. The freeway was […]
ksl.com

3 people killed in separate Utah crashes over 4th of July weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — The 4th of July weekend was a deadly one on Utah's roads as at least three people died in separate crashes across the state. About 6:41 a.m. on Saturday troopers say a Ford Ranger that was traveling on state route 189 in Wasatch County near Deer Creek State Park left the roadway for an unknown reason.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
KUTV

One dead after auto-pedestrian incident in South Ogden

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A pedestrian died Monday evening after being struck by a vehicle in Weber County. Both directions of 1050 East at Highway 89 in South Ogden were closed while police investigated the scene. Authorities did not immediately provide details on the incident. Get breaking news...
SOUTH OGDEN, UT
ABC4

Fireworks cause $300k in damages to Spanish Fork home

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Emergency crews responded to a significant house fire in Spanish Fork on July 4. The fire left approximately $300,000 in damages in its wake. The cause? Fireworks. Around 11:57 p.m., crews responded to reports of a house fire at 1700 S. 2940 E. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they […]
SPANISH FORK, UT
ABC4

Suspects wanted for aerial fireworks igniting Davis County wildfire

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities are searching for the suspects responsible for causing a wildfire after discharging fireworks on Tuesday morning in Davis County. The Kaysville Fire Department says the incident happened at the Kaysville East Mountain Wildnerness Park around 3:11 a.m. When crews arrived, they found the blaze threatening nearby homes. Some residents […]
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Deuel Creek Fire continues to burn, officials hopeful for more containment

CENTERVILLE, Utah — The Deuel Creek Fire that sparked over the weekend continues to burn but fire officials expect to contain more of the fire on Tuesday. In an update on Tuesday morning, fire officials from the U.S. Forest Service and the Utah Department of Natural Resources said the fire was 10% contained and continued to affect 129 acres.
CENTERVILLE, UT
kjzz.com

Two people hospitalized in serious condition after 4-vehicle crash in Rose Park

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two people were hospitalized in serious condition after a four-vehicle crash at an intersection in Salt Lake City. The crash happened on Saturday at the intersection of 1000 North and 1400 West. Police said three people in total sustained injuries, one with minor injuries.
hebervalleyradio.com

Crash Near Jordanelle Reservoir

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah-Saturday evening, UDOT reported a crash on eastbound US 40 at milepost 9 at 10:29 pm. This is in the Jordanelle Reservoir Area. The latest real-time information is available on the UDOT app or at udottraffic.utah.gov.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
