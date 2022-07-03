Special Weather Statement issued for Chesapeake, Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 20:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for northeastern North Carolina...and southeastern Virginia. Target Area: Bertie; Gates; Hertford; Northampton Strong thunderstorms and a gust front will impact portions of northwestern Bertie, Northampton, Hertford, northwestern Gates, southwestern Isle of Wight, and Southampton Counties, the City of Franklin and the southwestern City of Suffolk through 845 PM EDT At 806 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms and a gust front along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Sedley to near Boykins to near Halifax. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Franklin, Ahoskie, Murfreesboro, Windsor, Courtland, Garysburg, Rich Square, Aulander, Boykins, Gatesville, Holland, Chowan University, Suffolk, Gates, Conway, Woodland, Winton, Seaboard, Lewiston Woodville and Cofield. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH

BERTIE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO