Severe Weather Statement issued for Gallatin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 14:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southwestern and west central Montana. Target Area: Broadwater; Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Jefferson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Lewis and Clark, northwestern Broadwater and northeastern Jefferson Counties through 630 PM MDT At 604 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Montana City, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Helena, East Helena, Montana City, Winston, York, Alhambra, Clancy and Goose Bay. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 178 and 193. Highway 12 between mile markers 45 and 68. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

BROADWATER COUNTY, MT ・ 1 HOUR AGO