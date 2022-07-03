ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

Severe Weather Statement issued for Aiken, Edgefield by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-03 16:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Target...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Newberry, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Excessive cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways or walk through high water. Target Area: Newberry; Richland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR WESTERN FAIRFIELD...CENTRAL NEWBERRY AND NORTHWESTERN RICHLAND COUNTIES At 806 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Blair, or 9 miles northeast of Newberry, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Newberry, VC Summer Nuclear Station, Whitmire, Monticello, Newberry County Airport, Jenkinsville, Blair, Newberry College, Pomaria, Peak, Newberry County Detention Center, US-176 and SC- 34 Crossroads, Henderson Island, Kinards, Maybington Fire Station, Feasterville Fire Station, Bush River Fire Station and Enoree Ranger District Office. This includes Interstate 26 between mile markers 62 and 79. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fairfield, Newberry, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 20:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Excessive cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways or walk through high water. Target Area: Fairfield; Newberry; Richland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR WESTERN FAIRFIELD...NORTHEASTERN NEWBERRY AND NORTHWESTERN RICHLAND COUNTIES At 814 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Blair, or 9 miles northwest of VC Summer Nuclear Station, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Newberry, VC Summer Nuclear Station, Monticello, Jenkinsville, Blair, Newberry College, Pomaria, Peak, Newberry County Detention Center, US-176 and SC- 34 Crossroads, Henderson Island, Maybington Fire Station and Feasterville Fire Station. This includes Interstate 26 between mile markers 72 and 79. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lexington, Newberry, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Most flooding deaths occur in vehicles. Never drive through a flooded roadway or around barricades. Turn around, don`t drown. Flooded roadways are nearly impossible to see at night. Avoid traveling in this area. Turn around, don`t drown. In hilly terrain flood waters moves swiftly over roadways which can sweep away vehicles. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Report any flooding directly to the Columbia National Weather Service at 803 234 4115 when it is safe to do so. You can also send reports by Facebook or Twitter to NWSColumbia or by e-mail at NWS.Columbia@noaa.gov. Target Area: Lexington; Newberry; Richland FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central South Carolina, including the following counties, Fairfield, Lancaster, Lexington, Newberry and Richland. * WHEN...Until 1000 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 804 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Newberry, Winnsboro, VC Summer Nuclear Station, Prosperity, Monticello, Blair, Jenkinsville, Fairfield County Airport, Newberry College, Newberry County Airport, Little Mountain, Pomaria, Peak, US-176 and SC-34 Crossroads, Mid-Carolina High School, Lebanon Fire Station, Enoree Ranger District Office, Rion, Fairfield Elementary School and Fairfield County Detention Center. Creeks in the area that will continue to receive additional rainfall include; Stitt Branch, Gladney Branch, Bush River, Jackson Creek, Pattersons Creek and Little River. - This includes the following highways Interstate 77 between mile markers 36 and 49. Interstate 26 between mile markers 62 and 89. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

