Man in custody after being caught on camera firing into police station in Riverside

A 20-year-old man is in custody in connection with a drive-by shooting at a police station in Riverside, police said.

The shooting unfolded on June 4th at the station on Magnolia Avenue. It was there that authorities say a black Chrysler 300 entered the parking lot, pulled up to the front lobby, and a driver was caught on video firing one shot into the front lobby through the passenger window.

Police said that a police custodian had been cleaning the front lobby at the time when he heard a loud noise but was not sure of its origin. Days later, a bullet strike was discovered on the front entry door frame.

"The bullet hit the front door and travelled through the lobby and struck the front counter ballistic glass. The projectile then ricocheted up and landed on the second floor opening," police said in a news release.

After reviewing surveillance video, officers were able to identify the vehicle's license plate. The vehicle's registered owner, Brian Roman of Riverside, was charged in connection with the crime.

He was being held on $500,000 bail. No one was physically injured.