Beth Mead: 'Olympics snub made me a better player'

Manchester City will be looking to make it three Premier League titles in a row in 2022/23, although they will be attempting to do so with a new-look squad. A number of established stars have moved on, while others seem likely to leave as a new era gets underway at the Etihad Stadium - a new era that blockbuster new signing Erling Haaland will be at the heart of.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 HOURS AGO