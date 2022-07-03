ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

Noah Williams finishes fifth on final day of World Aquatics Championships

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago

Noah Williams forced a fifth-placed finish in the men’s 10m platform final to close the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.

The British hope could not quite make the podium, with team-mate Matty Lee finishing eighth.

The silver-medal pair from the men’s 10m synchro could not quite add further podium glory as the 2022 tournament came to an end.

Yang Jian took gold, defending his title as China completed a clean sweep of diving golds at the championships.

“It would be easy to say I’m disappointed, being six points off a medal, but realistically if you had told me I would come fifth before I came out here I’d have been thrilled,” said Williams.

“It was a really solid performance today. None of my dives were spectacular, but they were all consistent and solid, so I’ll definitely take it.

“I wouldn’t really say that this competition has been my peak, but we were definitely trying to peak for it.

“So hopefully for those next competitions, we can try some other techniques and see if they work.”

Japan’s Rikuto Tamai took silver, with China’s Hao Yang claiming bronze.

Britain’s Lee admitted he was satisfied with finishing eighth.

“I’m really happy with everything, it’s my first individual final for a long time, so I’m happy just to get there,” Lee said.

British duo Desharne Bent-Ashmeil and Amy Rollinson earlier finished ninth in the women’s 3m synchro final.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Nick Kyrgios powers into Wimbledon semi-finals with straight-sets win

Nick Kyrgios is just one match away from a place in the Wimbledon final after steaming past Cristian Garin in straight sets. The controversial Australian, whose antics this fortnight have thrilled and appalled in equal measure, reached the last four of a grand slam for the first time with a commanding 6-4 6-3 7-6 (5) victory.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matty Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diving#British
newschain

Elena Rybakina beats Ajla Tomljanovic to reach Wimbledon semi-finals

Russia-born Elena Rybakina fought back from a set down to beat Ajla Tomljanovic in the Wimbledon quarter-finals. Rybakina, who was born in Moscow but switched international allegiance to Kazakhstan in 2018, produced a fine display to make the semi-finals of a grand slam for the first time on Wednesday. More...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Johnson’s woes deepen with further resignations and leadership challenge

Boris Johnson’s attempts to battle for his job came under further pressure after more resignations and a leadership challenge from former ally Suella Braverman. The Prime Minister rejected calls to quit on Wednesday and dramatically sacked Cabinet rival Michael Gove, but was later hit with the departure of a third Cabinet minister – Welsh Secretary Simon Hart – and further demands to go from the Attorney General.
POLITICS
newschain

Glen Young sets his sights on Test action with Scotland

Glen Young tasted Scotland A team action for the first time against Chile and is now looking for a Test cap. The 27-year-old Edinburgh lock was a replacement in the 45-5 win in the Estadio Santa Laura Universidad SEK in Santiago last month, which marked the beginning of the Scots’ South American tour which also includes three matches against Argentina.
WORLD
newschain

Goodwood option for Calling The Wind

Richard Hughes has held his hands up and admitted he got it wrong by running the highly-regarded Calling The Wind on fast ground in the Coral Marathon at Sandown. The jockey-turned-trainer, who has his horses are in sparkling form at present, says he will not run the six-year-old on such ground again, following his third-placed effort behind Coltrane.
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
143K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy