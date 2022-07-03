ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Slam Announces World Championship Tournament, Qualifying Matchups Set for The TakeOver Card

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article– Battle Slam has announced that qualifying matchups for an upcoming World Championship Tournament will take place at its next upcoming event, The TakeOver, scheduled for later...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

411mania.com

Former Nia Jax Calls Out Wrestling Entertainment Series For Continuing To Advertise Her

In a post on Twitter, Lina Fanene (formerly Nia Jax), called out the people behind upstart promotion Wrestling Entertainment Series for falsely advertising her. She used to be set for a match with CJ Perry (fka Lana), but Perry is no longer part of the show and it seems Fanene isn’t either. The event is currently scheduled to take place on July 9.
WWE
411mania.com

QT Marshall & Aaron Solo vs. C4 Set for TERMINUS 3

– TERMINUS has announced a new tag team bout for the upcoming TERMINUS 3 event later this month. The team of The Factory (QT Marshall and Aaron Solo) will face C4 (Cody Chhun and Guillermo Rosas). The card is scheduled for July 21 in Atlanta Georgia. Here’s the updated lineup:...
ATLANTA, GA
411mania.com

Atlanta Braves Hosting WWE Night on Tuesday

The Atlanta Braves will be hosting a WWE Night on Tuesday featuring a special Wrestling Buddy collectible. The MLB team will host the event for their 7:20 PM ET game at home against the St. Louis Cardinals. The announcement reads:. Be at the ballpark on Tuesday, July 5 as the...
ATLANTA, GA
411mania.com

Colt Cabana Was Reportedly Expected To Be Cut From AEW, Talent Spoke Up For Him

Colt Cabana is still signed to AEW, but a new report says he was expected to be cut before several roster members spoke up for him. Fightful Select reports that there was a “bit of an uproar” backstage in the company over the notion that Cabana’s AEW deal was not set to be renewed as far back as March, something that several members of the roster said they heard word of several months ago.
WWE
411mania.com

UFC Star Jessica Eye Has A Desire To Be The Female Undertaker

Following her retirement at UFC 276 this past weekend, Jessica Eye’s comments drew some attention, especially to those in the pro wrestling community as she expressed a desire to be “the female undertaker” as revealed in a tweet by ESPN’s Marc Raimondi. “Eye said she wants...
UFC
411mania.com

Jeremy’s WWE NXT Great American Bash Review 7.5.22

What’s up, NXT peeps? It’s time for the NXT Great American Bash! Jeremy Thomas, here as ever, and I hope you all had a good weekend. Tonight on NXT we have a big show as Cameron Grimes battles Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship, while Carmelo Hayes defends the North American Championship against Grayson Waller. But that’s not all; both tag team titles are on the line with Toxic Attraction hoping to fend off Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade, as well as the Creed Brothers taking on their estranged Diamond Mine brethren in Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp. And of course we will probably have plenty more, but just those matches are enough to have me hopeful for the episode.
WWE
411mania.com

Wrestling Entertainment Series Cancels Debut Event, Cites Talent ‘Not Showing Up’

Wrestling Entertainment Series’ heavily-promoted debut show has been canceled, with the company citing talent “not showing up” as the reason. WES posted to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that the show, which was set to take place on Saturday, has been canceled and that they believe they “still will be able to show [an event] in the near future.”
WWE
411mania.com

Big Lucha El Aniversario Results 7.1.22: Hair vs. Hair Match Main Event, More

Big Lucha held their first anniversary show on July 1st featuring a hair vs. hair match main event and more. You can see the results from the Iztapalapa, Mexico show below (per Cagematch), along with the full video and some highlights:. * Living Legend Cup Battle Royal Carito def. Big...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Tony D’Angelo Reveals Santos Escobar Was Hospitalized On NXT, New NXT Live Dates

– Tony D’Angelo appears to have delivered retribution to Santos Escobar, revealing that he’s been hospitalized at NXT Great American Bash. On tonight’s show, D’Angelo read Legado del Fantasma the riot act and said the only person who’s been holding her end up has been Elektra Lopez. He noted that after Escobar called him on the phone last week to laugh at him for failing to win the North American Championship, Escobar ended up in the hospital.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Gunther Squashes R-Truth On Raw, Finn Balor Changes Up Gear

– Gunther made a trip over to Monday night’s to obliterate R-Truth in a Russia vs. USA match on tonight’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s show saw the WWE Intercontinental Champion show up and wipe out Truth, who was dressed as Uncle Sam. You can see clips below:
WWE
411mania.com

Tyson Fury Reportedly in Talks for WWE Return Later This Year

– According to a report by Louis Dangoor for GiveMeSport, undefeated boxing champion Tyson Fury is in talks with WWE to make a return to the promotion later this summer. At the moment, nothing has been finalized, and there aren’t any concrete plans on which shows to have him on. However, discussions have already reportedly taken place between the two parties.
WWE
411mania.com

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Interim World Title On The Line

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, with the interim AEW World title on the line. The lineup includes:. * Interim AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brody King. * Street Fight for AEW TNT Championship: Scorpio Sky (c) vs. Wardlow. * Thunder Rosa...
WWE
411mania.com

Four-Way AAA Match Announced For Ric Flair’s Last Match Show

AAA is set to hold a four-way bout during the Ric Flair’s Last Match event at Starrcast V. Starrcast announced on Monday that Rey Fenix, Laredo Kid, Taurus, and Bandido will to battle at the July 31st event in Nashville, Texas. You can see the updated lineup below for...
NASHVILLE, TN

