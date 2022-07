This morning’s lunar eclipse was the topic of conversation of many Manistee residents today as they compared noted and reacted to what scientists tell us was probably the longest eclipse since 1859. Visible across most of North America, Manistee residents gazed through a partly cloudy sky to watch the moon change colors. This eclipse was safe to view with the human eye and the only physical after effects was the sleepiness experienced by those stalwarts who watched the entire phase.

MANISTEE, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO