Photos: Scottville Clown Band serves up shoreline tunes at Forest Festival

In a few weeks, Manistee is going to experience "Woodstock on the Water." It is my opinion that city government approved the event with a mindset of idealism and not realism. Here is what we know: When and where the event is to take place. It will take place at the height of the tourist season. That up to 2,000 tickets could be sold. That the sponsor plans to have medical and security on site.

MANISTEE, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO