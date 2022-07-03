Ricky Martin Gets Hit With Restraining Order

Photo: Getty Images

Ricky Martin is currently facing a restraining order in Puerto Rico for domestic violence allegations.

According to USA Today , the order was signed on Friday (July 1) and authorities visited Martin's neighborhood of Dorado to serve him the order. The " Livin' la Vida Loca" singer's representative denied the allegations in a statement to USA Today . "The allegations against Ricky Martin that lead to a protection order are completely false and fabricated," reads the statement. "We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated."

Police spokesman Axel Valencia told The Associated Press on Saturday that it was not immediately known who requested the restraining order and that he could not provide more details due to the order being filed under Puerto Rico's domestic violence law. "Up until now, police haven't been able to find him," he said. Valencia added that the order "prohibits Martin from contacting or calling the person who filed it and that a judge will later determine at a hearing whether the order should remain in place or be lifted." He also noted that orders are usually implemented for at least a month. The filer of the restraining order reportedly did not contact the police and went straight to court.