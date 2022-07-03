ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams Legend Eric Dickerson Makes Pick on Adrian Peterson vs Le'Veon Bell Boxing Match

By Connor Zimmerlee
 3 days ago

Dickerson shared his thoughts on the upcoming Bell-Peterson boxing match.

Celebrity boxing has become all the rage in recent years, with YouTube stars and former NFL athletes alike taking their talents to the ring.

Last December, former NFL running back Frank Gore found himself in the ring against former NBA star Derron Williams, continuing the celebrity boxing trend. While Gore would ultimately lose to Williams via split decision, his getting in the ring would not be the last time we saw former NFL players put on the gloves.

Adrian Peterson and Le'Veon Bell will both make their boxing debuts on July 30 in an exhibition celebrity boxing event. As for who he thinks will win, Rams legend Eric Dickerson recently told TMZ Sports that he's taking Peterson over Bell .

"I know how strong AP is," Dickerson said. "AP bigger, AP stronger."

Peterson and Bell are both accomplished running backs, as both have All-Pro honors during their time in the NFL. However, this match allows them to display their athleticism off the field and in a different arena.

If previous celebrity boxing matches are any indicator, don't expect the quality of this match to be on par with a title bout. Despite that though, it could very well be an entertaining match between two NFL legends, and one that Dickerson suggests you put your money on Peterson for.

