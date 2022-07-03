ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Silent Hill 2 fan patch fixes 20 year-old game breaking glitch

By Ted Litchfield
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago

The Silent Hill 2: Enhanced Edition fan patch (not to be confused with the disastrous HD edition of the game on consoles) just got a 2.0 release that, among other changes, addresses a persistent crashing issue on multi-core processors that has plagued the game since its PC release 20 years ago.

Silent Hill 2 suffered similarly to other PC ports of the PS2 era, with a slate of graphical glitches and stability issues that have only gotten worse on newer hardware. The team behind the Enhanced Edition has been working on getting the game to as polished and playable a state as possible on modern systems. We've covered their work previously, most recently at the end of 2020 .

In the initial release of Silent Hill 2, some quirk of the game's streaming audio engine caused it to play havoc with multi-core CPUs—practically every consumer processor made after the mid-2000s. During regular play, Silent Hill 2's audio would eventually start skipping, precipitating a crash. Up till now, playing Silent Hill 2 on PC required disabling all but one processor core in BIOS before playing, a cumbersome fix at best.

The Silent Hill 2: Enhanced Edition team rebuilt the game's streaming audio engine from scratch to ensure stability on multi-core CPUs, an extremely impressive technical achievement. This custom audio engine also cleans up some of Silent Hill 2's other hitches and stuttering, and the 2.0 update additionally introduces a host of other graphical adjustments and bug fixes.

The Enhanced Edition team put out some phenomenal work here, but you'll have a hard time enjoying it if you don't already have a physical copy of Silent Hill 2 on PC—the game is not available on any digital storefronts, and sellers are asking for upwards of $700 for physical copies on eBay.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

This Chainsaw Build PC case looks gnarly as hell

Some are born to use a chainsaw, some have chainsaws thrust upon them. There are so many different options when it comes to PC cases, in lots of different form factors. Whether you're building a full-tower (opens in new tab), middie (opens in new tab), or even a mini-ITX case (opens in new tab), there's plenty to choose from (opens in new tab). Despite this, most of the cases on the market are still aesthetically pretty similar, consisting of tower designs focused on fitting into a space and keeping things cool. They're usually practical monoliths rather than particularly interesting looking pieces of tech.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silent Hill 2#Glitches#Video Game#Bios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Glitch
PC Gamer

Here's what 1,400 people singing Final Fantasy 14's 'Close in the Distance' sounds like

Anyone who has walked to the end in Final Fantasy 14's latest expansion (opens in new tab) will be all too familiar with the song Close in the Distance. It's melodic and emotional, a perfect encapsulation of the journey leading up to hearing the song for the first time. It's become an iconic song for the game, and music producer and YouTuber Alex Moukala has managed to wrangle around 1,400 people to sing it together.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

DNF Duel review

What is it? A beat ‘em up that forces style and substance to make friends. Reviewed on GeForce GTX 1650, AMD Ryzen 5 3550H, 8 GB RAM. Link Official site (opens in new tab) A shirtless, phenomenally ripped man with spiky hair and a sword the size of a fridge-freezer, and a woman who pulls out a bazooka for one of her weakest attacks? Yup, this is another anime-styled beat ‘em up to hurl onto the pile. That said, you’ll want to hang onto this one. The glorious excesses of the character design and attack animations are here to decorate, not distract.
PC Gamer

Turn your desk into a dangerous chaos Horse with this Red Dead Redemption 2 mod

Red Dead Redemption 2 may have won Steam's game of the year back in 2020 (opens in new tab) but it's definitely not everyone's shot of whiskey. While many love it for the cowboy adventure story with plenty of twists and turns others found it a bit of a slog. After all, it's really not a game that respects your time with plenty of long animations and grindy hunting as well as drawling conversations. For some, like myself it just was a bit too slow paced to enjoy.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy