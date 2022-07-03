ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Man found overboard in open waters near Panama City

By Jenna Maddox
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mzxqW_0gTsopml00

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The United States Coast Guard said a man was reported overboard 12 miles south of Panama City early Sunday morning.

The USCG said they received a report from a crew member of a fishing vessel around 4 a.m. that the captain of the boat fell overboard while it was on autopilot.

The man was reportedly in the water, without a life jacket, for more than four hours. A passerby vessel, the New Beginning, rescued him, according to the USCG.

Charter fishing crew reacts to saving overboard man’s life

At least three USCG crews responded to the scene. The USCG said they helped transport the captain back to his vessel to bring it back to a port. The captain is reportedly in “good condition.”

“We’d like to commend the crew of the New Beginning on their vigilance and willingness to help,” Capt. Cassie Kitchen, a Sector Mobile search and rescue mission coordinator, said. “To survive in the water without a life jacket as the captain did is difficult for anyone to accomplish.”

The USCG would like to remind the public to use precautions when boating, including wearing a life jacket, using kill switches and having proper communication equipment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBB

Bay Co. Fourth of July by the numbers

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Fourth of July weekend is one of Bay County’s busiest times. Large crowds descend on the area to celebrate the birth of the nation from the beach. Captain David Baldwin with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office oversees the west district. He said...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Body found in Destin: Okaloosa Co. deputies

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies were called to investigate after a body was found in Destin.  The 61-year-old man was found Thursday, June 30, near a boardwalk at Harbor Boulevard in Destin. The man was homeless and deputies do not suspect foul play. Deputies believe the man may have died of a […]
DESTIN, FL
WMBB

St. Andrews Marina pavilion closed indefinitely

ST ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City officials are preparing to rebuild the bulkheads at the St. Andrews marina. They’re closing the marina’s pavilion as part of their preparations. The city originally built the pavilion to host the farmer’s market, but it never lived up to the city’s expectations. The pavilion is now closed to […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Panama City, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Panama City, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Panama City, FL
Accidents
WMBB

Mexico Beach celebrates Sunset Park opening

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Mexico Beach hit another Hurricane Michael recovery milestone. The city reopened Sunset Park, making it the first park to reopen since the hurricane destroyed the town in 2018. Prior to the grand opening of Sunset Park, the primary public bathroom in Mexico Beach was...
MEXICO BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Residents put up gates along Sunnyside beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Things are changing and people are talking. A group of Sunnyside residents is pushing to make an already private beach less accessible to the public. But the question is, do they have the authority to?. Just ahead of the holiday weekend, a group of...
BAY COUNTY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Panama City Beach woman charged with manslaughter in drug case

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach woman was arrested this week and is accused of selling the drugs that resulted in the death of another woman last year. Dorothy Annette Conkle, 27, was charged with culpable negligence manslaughter, and possession of fentanyl. Bay County Sheriff’s...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

PCB residents discuss Sunnyside gates with Bay County commissioners

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Controversy continued Wednesday over beach access at the west end of Panama City Beach. The gates were going up at six access points in the Sunnyside neighborhood. Two dozen residents from the community attended the Bay County Commission meeting to voice their displeasure over the barriers to the beach. Those […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Waters#Overboard#Rescue Team#United States Coast Guard#Accident#Uscg#Sector Mobile#Nexstar Media Inc
getthecoast.com

217-pound sea turtle foul hooked at Okaloosa Fishing Pier

On Tuesday morning, a 217-pound sea turtle was foul hooked at the Okaloosa Fishing Pier on Okaloosa Island. According to information from the Okaloosa Fishing Pier, the sea turtle had two rods, a lot fishing line, and even a portion of a tire trailing behind her. “We cannot be thankful...
OKALOOSA ISLAND, FL
WMBB

Mississippi man charged with PCB hit and run, DUI

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Mississippi man was charged after allegedly crashing into a vehicle while reportedly under the influence of alcohol. Panama City Beach Police said 33-year-old Harold Franklin Smith of Columbus, Miss. reportedly rear-ended a vehicle, causing all four passengers to be ejected and seriously injured.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
99.9 KTDY

Warning Flags Displayed on Many Popular Gulf Coast Beaches

Louisiana vacationers who love to find themselves languishing in the sun on the sand of the Gulf Coast's premier beaches will need to stop and think for a minute before they put even the tiniest tippy-toe in the water, at least for the next few days. There are actually several reasons why you'd want to understand what you're about to get into before you actually get into the water.
PANAMA CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMBB

Recent celebrations could cause another Covid-19 surge

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Some local doctors said there could be another Covid-19 surge after this past Fourth of July. On holiday weekends like this one, it’s common to spend time with family and friends or attend a big public celebration like Landon Hall and his mom did. “We went to the beach and […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Six pounds of meth, guns seized in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies seized six pounds of meth after serving three search warrants. The warrants were served over the course of six days, resulting in the arrest of seven people. The first search warrant was executed at a house in Santa Rosa...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for July 5, 2022

Christopher Williams, 36, Chipley, Florida: Child support: Marianna Police Department. William Howell, 63, Sneads, Florida: Driving under the influence: Sneads Police Department. Ervin Mathis, 61, Sneads, Florida: Resisting an officer without violence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Mary Simmons, 47, Marianna, Florida: Two counts of felony retail theft: Marianna Police...
MARIANNA, FL
WMBB

Florida adds Purple Alerts to help find vulnerable adults

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A new color has been added to the emergency alert list here in Florida. Purple Alerts now join AMBER, Silver, and Blue alerts as a means of notifying the public that law enforcement is searching for someone in danger. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Purple Alerts are […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Calhoun Co. sheriff offers tips for teen drivers

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is known as the 100 deadliest days for teenage drivers. Some of the local sheriff’s offices have been teaching teen drivers to be safer through a program called the ‘Teen Driver Challenge.’ Calhoun County Sheriff Glenn Kimbrel is prepared to host one […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy