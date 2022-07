It's going to be an NBA offseason dominated by Kevin Durant trade talk, but the current Brooklyn Nets superstar apparently wants no part of it. This is, of course, if you believe Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, who is reporting that KD has "gone dark" and is not discussing his future with friends among the upper echelon of NBA stars. This is despite the fact that star players are apparently reaching out and inquiring.

NBA ・ 16 MINUTES AGO