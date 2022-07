YORK – Autumn Johnson, 28, of Fairbury, has been sentenced to probation after taking methamphetamine into the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York. Johnson was transported to the prison as a “county safe keeper” from Nuckolls County. She was transferred there by the Nuckolls County Sheriff’s Department. While searching the contents of Johnson’s property for inventory purposes, a corporal opened a pill bottle and found methamphetamine, according to court documents.

