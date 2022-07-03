ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Fourth of July Could Bring Severe Thunderstorms to Chicago Area

NBC Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fourth of July could see a different kind of fireworks in the skies over the Chicago area, as most of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin will celebrate the holiday with the threat of severe weather in the forecast. According to the Storm Prediction Center, all Illinois counties that...

run and tell that!!
3d ago

nobody makes fireworks like mother nature 🙄!!

CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Severe thunderstorm warnings for Cook Kane, DeKalb, and DuPage counties

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Kane, DuPage, and Cook counties through 9 p.m., as an intense storm moves across the area.A severe thunderstorm warning also is in effect until 8:30 p.m. in DeKalb County.The National Weather Service said a line of severe thunderstorms was spotted from Maple Park to Elgin at about 8:05 p.m., heading southeast at 35 mph.Impacted locations include Aurora, Naperville, Elgin, Schaumburg, Wheaton, Hoffman Estates, Bartlett, Streamwood, Carol Stream, Hanover Park, Addison, Glendale Heights, St. Charles, Woodridge, Glen Ellyn, West Chicago, Batavia, Geneva, Campton Hills and Roselle.Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, which might cause flash flooding. The storm also is creating 60 mph wind gusts and penny-sized hail.The storm could cause damage to roofs, siding, and trees.An earlier severe thunderstorm warning in McHenry County has been canceled, but not before reports it dumped 2.25 inches of rain in about 30 minutes in the village of Union.
NBC Chicago

Storms Could Turn Severe Across Chicago Tuesday Amid Sweltering Heat

Strong and severe storms are expected to sweep through the Chicago area Tuesday, accompanied by heat indices above 100 degrees. As a front drops, storms should converge in northern Illinois by the Wisconsin border between 3-5 p.m., then work their way down into Chicago and its surrounding suburbs, NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists predict.
NBC Chicago

Chicago Radar: How to Track Fourth of July Showers, Storms

Showers and thunderstorms are expected across the Chicago area this Independence Day, and some storms could turn severe. The main threat of storms likely will arrive in the early-to-mid afternoon hours on Monday, with storm warnings already going up for LaSalle County, as well as Winnebago and Boone counties. As...
cbs4indy.com

Strong storms possible in central Indiana, hot too

INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning! We have a lot to talk about this morning. Heat, storms, more storms, there’s a lot going on weather-wise this week. As you head out the door, it is hot and humid to start. That continues into this afternoon. Heat Advisory for all of...
WGN TV

Heavy rains/strong storms in addition to oppressive heat possible here next 24 hours

Strong storms and potentially heavy rains are likely to occur across the Chicago area beginning this afternoon and running through tonight. Heat Indices should top out in the 100 – 110-degree range almost area-wide with temperatures expected to warm into the 90s and dew points in the very humid mid to upper 70s. This combined with a cold front sagging south out of Wisconsin makes for very unstable explosive atmospheric conditions.
WGNtv.com

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for portions of DeKalb, Kane, and McHenry counties through 8:30 pm CDT

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 714 PM CDT TUE JUL 5 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHEASTERN DE KALB COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... NORTHERN KANE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... SOUTHEASTERN MCHENRY COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 830 PM CDT. * AT 712 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WINDS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR WOODSTOCK TO NEAR HERBERT, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 30 MPH. STRONG OUTFLOW WINDS ARE ALSO OCCURRING WELL AHEAD OF THE THUNDERSTORMS. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... ELGIN, BARTLETT, CRYSTAL LAKE, CARPENTERSVILLE, ST. CHARLES, ALGONQUIN, LAKE IN THE HILLS, HUNTLEY, SYCAMORE, CAMPTON HILLS, GENOA, SOUTH ELGIN, CARY, PINGREE GROVE, GILBERTS, WEST DUNDEE, HAMPSHIRE, FOX RIVER GROVE, CORTLAND AND BARRINGTON HILLS. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATE... I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 40 AND 56. THIS INCLUDES...ELGIN COMMUNITY COLLEGE AND MCHENRY COUNTY COLLEGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS, AND MAY LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH R.
WGNtv.com

Severe T-Storm Warning portions of Lake and Cook Co

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Lake County in northeastern Illinois... Northern Cook County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 1115 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Barrington, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. A 64 mph wind gust was measured in Wonder Lake with this storm! IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Chicago, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg, Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Hoffman Estates, Glenview, Buffalo Grove, Ohare Airport, Streamwood, Wheeling, Park Ridge, Northbrook, Elk Grove Village, North Chicago, Mundelein and Niles. Including the following interstates... I-90 between mile markers 59 and 84. I-94 between mile markers 15 and 46. I-290 between mile markers 1 and 3. I-294 between mile markers 15 and 46. This includes... Lincoln Park Zoo, Loyola University, Oakton Community College, Harper College, Lake Forest College, Northeastern Illinois University, Northwestern University, Ravinia Music Festival, and Wrigley Field.
westbendnews.net

Severe Weather Strikes Area

Thunderstorms rumbled through the NE Indiana & NW Ohio area early this morning. The National Weather Service is predicting more severe weather this afternoon and evening. This is in addition to the Heat Advisory for today due to Heat Indices expected to reach above 100 degrees this afternoon. Locally, in Antwerp from a local weather spotter, over 2.5 inches of rain this morning was reported.
cbs4indy.com

Heat advisory and severe storms possible for Indiana Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS – We’re continuing to heat up for the midweek, and adding chances of rain and thunderstorms along with it!. The entire state is under a heat advisory for Tuesday afternoon from 1-9 p.m. While air temperatures will be in the mid 90s, heat index values will be WELL over 100°. Don’t forget to take breaks from the outdoors and bring those pets in!
wtmj.com

Storms expected in the afternoon; potential for flash flooding

Southeastern Wisconsin could have some of the 4th of July festivities spoiled by a potential for severe weather. 2 potential bands could come through, one starting around 1:00pm, that according to TMJ4 meteorologist Marisa Woloszyn. The other coudl start around 7:00pm. It’s unclear if the first system will come through our area or not.
NBC Chicago

Death Along the July 4 Parade Route. Here Are the Highland Park Victims

A gunman fired on the July Fourth festivities from a rooftop in Highland Park with a high-powered rifle, killing at least seven people and wounding dozens of others. He escaped after the shooting in the Chicago suburb and drove to Madison, Wisconsin, where he considered but did not carry out another attack, officials said. He later was arrested in his car.
WGNtv.com

Severe T-Storm Warning portions of Kane and McHenry Co

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR NORTHERN KANE AND SOUTHEASTERN MCHENRY COUNTIES... At 1152 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Huntley, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Elgin, Crystal Lake, Carpentersville, Algonquin, Lake in the Hills, Woodstock, Huntley, Island Lake, Cary, Pingree Grove, Gilberts, West Dundee, Hampshire, Fox River Grove, Barrington Hills, Lakewood, Sleepy Hollow, East Dundee, Oakwood Hills and Prairie Grove. This includes... Mchenry County College. Including the following interstate... I-90 between mile markers 38 and 56. _________________________________________________________________
NBC Chicago

Highland Park Parade Shooting: 7th Victim Identified in Fourth of July Tragedy

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to correct that the Eduardo Uvaldo is the 7th victim of the Highland Park Parade shooting. Emotions, prayer and calls for action against gun violence poured out Tuesday night during a vigil at Immaculate Conception Church in Highland Park, one day after a gunman opened fire at the northern Chicago suburb's Fourth of July Parade and injured more than 40 people.
ourchanginglives.com

An Art Filled Escape In St. Charles, Illinois

Vacations offer a chance to broaden our horizons and expand our lives with new experiences. When we are in the planning phase for upcoming trips, we look for opportunities to include a wide spectrum of activities. Each destination serves up its unique flavor, by presenting a selection of attractions. An excursion to St. Charles, Illinois, offered a relaxing art-filled escape along the Fox River. Our timing not only allowed for views of their public art, but we also found ourselves able to enjoy their annual Fine Art Show.
