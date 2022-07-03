Mall shoppers needed for filming of HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones

via Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As filming begins for season three of HBO’s ‘The Righteous Gemstones,’ casting agents are looking for people in the Charleston area to play mall shoppers during filming in July.

According to Tona B. Dahlquist Casting, 100 mall shoppers (including 20 kids) are needed for a mall scene to film on July 12.

From the mall extras submissions, the casting agency will pull 10 people to play mall staff employees.

If you are interested in filming, send an email to TRG3extras@gmail.com with ‘7/12 MALL’ as the subject line.

Include ‘ON FILE’ in the email if you have previously submitted yourself for season three casting.

If your information is not on file, be sure to include two current cellphone photos – a close-up and full length – and include your name, phone number, age, city/state where you reside, height and weight, and clothing sizes. Also, include any visible tattoos or piercings.

Since the scenes take place in a ‘Year 2000 episode’, wardrobes will be pre-fit for around 40 extras on July 11.

COVID-19 vaccinations are not required for filming.

Filming is expected to continue through the fall. A release date for season three has not yet been announced.