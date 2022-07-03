One person killed in South Austin apartment fire Sunday morning

One person died in a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in South Austin on Sunday morning, according to the Austin Fire Department.

A two-alarm fire is one where additional units respond from other nearby stations. The Fire Department said its A-shift crew responded to the fire at about 6:30 a.m. and spent about 30 minutes putting it out.

The apartment complex, on Willow Creek Drive, is called Sofia, a Fire Department spokesperson said. Six apartment units sustained the most damage.

The name of the person who died was not immediately available.

The Fire Department said that the cause of the blaze is under investigation and that crews would stay on the scene all day for fire watch.