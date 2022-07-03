ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

One person killed in South Austin apartment fire Sunday morning

By Fiza Kuzhiyil, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r0vNs_0gTsn5k900

One person died in a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in South Austin on Sunday morning, according to the Austin Fire Department.

A two-alarm fire is one where additional units respond from other nearby stations. The Fire Department said its A-shift crew responded to the fire at about 6:30 a.m. and spent about 30 minutes putting it out.

The apartment complex, on Willow Creek Drive, is called Sofia, a Fire Department spokesperson said. Six apartment units sustained the most damage.

The name of the person who died was not immediately available.

The Fire Department said that the cause of the blaze is under investigation and that crews would stay on the scene all day for fire watch.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

Medics resuscitate drowning victim at Mansfield Dam Park

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was resuscitated after drowning at Mansfield Dam Park on Lake Travis on Monday evening, Austin-Travis County EMS said. The incident happened around 7:48 p.m. at 4200 Mansfield Dam Road. The adult victim was removed from the water after being submerged around 10 minutes, and...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Shelter in place on East Howard Lane lifted, Austin police says

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department says the shelter in place order for the 1500 block of East Howard Lane in North Austin has been lifted. Residents had been asked to avoid the area. According to police, officers were executing warrants at two separate apartments at The Bridge at...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Fire near Florence fully contained, approximately 600 acres burned

FLORENCE, Texas - The structure fire near the DPS training facility off Pecan Branch near Florence is now fully contained, according to Williamson County officials. According to the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS), the fire spread to approximately 600 acres. Crews had been unable to accurately map the size of the fire until Tuesday, July 5, due to difficult terrain.
FLORENCE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Austin, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
KCEN

2 men identified after dying from a trench collapse in Jarrell

JARRELL, Texas — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office confirmed the identities of the two men who died after they were buried alive when a trench collapsed in Jarrell. The two men were identified as Jimmy L. Alvarado, 20, and Jose Vargas Ramirez, 39, wrote WCSO's Lt. Russell Travis in an email to 6 News.
JARRELL, TX
fox7austin.com

Several dangerous incidents happen at Lake Travis on Fourth of July

LAKE TRAVIS, Texas - It was a dangerous Fourth of July weekend on Central Texas waterways. Officials say a man drowned, one person was seriously injured, another person nearly drowned and one swimmer is still missing. "It was really beautiful, the scenery was great, the water felt amazing," said Phil...
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

Man dies in hospital after being pulled from Guadalupe River in New Braunfels, police say

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – New Braunfels police are investigating after a 27-year-old man was pulled from the Guadalupe River and later died in a hospital on Monday afternoon. NBPD and NB Fire Department crews were called around 5:35 p.m. to the 1400 block of Gruene Road along the Guadalupe River for a possible drowning. When they arrived, they found a man had been pulled from the water after going under for an undetermined amount of time, police said.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KXAN

Person nearly drowns in Lake Travis

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS paramedics were able to revive a person who was submerged in Lake Travis for 10 minutes Monday evening. Paramedics were called to Mansfield Dam Park just after 7:45 p.m., after an adult went into the water. After the person was brought to shore,...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Watch#Accident#The Fire Department
Pleasanton Express

Poteet PD loses officer

Poteet Police Department Reserve Officer Jeffrey Richardson, 35, was killed last Tuesday night in Austin by an alleged drunk driver while working an off-duty job. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Richardson family. We offer our sincerest condolences for this monumental loss,” Poteet Police Chief Bruce Hickman said. “When tragedy strikes, faith is what makes things bearable. The Poteet Police Department will continue to be here to lean on during this significant time of need. That’s what the thin blue line signifies.”
POTEET, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KVUE

Missing dog found buried on property of Spicewood dog resort

SPICEWOOD, Texas — The Spicewood community is looking for answers after a golden retriever named Indy who had been missing from a pet boarding facility was found buried on the pet resort property. The Burnet County Sheriff's Office said Indy went missing on June 29 while staying at Lucki...
SPICEWOOD, TX
fox7austin.com

Police investigate 2 shootings in downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating two shootings near downtown Austin. Police say they received a call from the victim around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. They categorized his call as a nature unknown urgent call. They say there was a language barrier between the caller who spoke...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
441K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy