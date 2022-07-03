Tomball officials cancel 4th of July firework show at festival amid dry conditions

Officials canceled the firework show at the Tomball July 4th Celebration and Street Festival , which is planned for Monday evening in northwest Harris County.

"Due to current drought conditions, the fireworks show has been canceled to ensure the safety of our residents and visitors," the Street Fest said in a Facebook post.

The festival will continue without the fireworks show at 6 p.m. on Business Highway 249, past Kroger at 14060 FM 2920.

Admission and parking are free for concertgoers to enjoy live music, food vendors, and a kids' zone at the Independence Day event.

Houston Press Music Award winner and Super Bowl pre-game entertainers, "Mango Punch!" featuring Walter Suhr, will be the main entertainment.

A special tribute to veterans and active-duty military will be held with a sing-along of traditional patriotic tunes honoring the USA and will be led by local entertainer Valerie Hill.

There will be all-American foods from Pecos Grilling Company and The Original Rib Tickler, street vendors with a full menu of festival treats, and cool beverages to choose from.