Can dogs eat apples? Which fruits are fair game for pups

Can an apple a day keep the vet away? That's the question when it comes to wondering whether you can feed your dog apples.

Many fruits are off limits for pets. Cherries and grapes, for example, are toxic to dogs . Others, like bananas, can make a sweet treat for your pup.

While apples are a household fruit bowl staple, exercising healthy caution with any fruit is important when it comes to feeding your dog. Here’s what you need to know if your dog eats a bite of your apple peanut butter snack.

Can dogs eat apples?

Yes, apples are safe for dogs to eat, says Purina. Apples are high in vitamins A and C, low in calories and contain a lot of fiber.

Apples can make a healthy and delicious snack for dogs. Try these easy homemade apple ginger dog treats or crisp up some apple slices to give to your pooch.

Your dog can even eat applesauce, provided it’s plain and doesn’t contain added sugar. Try freezing applesauce in ice cube trays for a summer puppy snack.

How much apple can a dog eat?

As with other fruits, dogs should consume apples on occasion and not as part of their regular diet. According to Purina, dog food contains all the nutrients dogs need on a daily basis, so they shouldn’t need added vitamins from fruit.

Stick to a slice or two instead of serving your pet an entire apple.

Are apple skins healthy for dogs?

Apple skins are also safe for dog consumption and can even be good for some pups who are looking to get more fiber, according to the American Kennel Club. For dogs with sensitive digestive systems, peel the apple to avoid upset stomachs . It's also good practice to cut the apple into small pieces for more manageable chewing and to avoid a choking hazard.

That doesn’t mean all parts of an apple are healthy for dogs. Make sure to remove the core, stem and seeds. Apple seeds contain amygdalin, which releases cyanide when chewed and digested. A large amount can harm your dog if ingested.

Do apples help dogs poop?

The added benefit of feeding your dog apples is that it may help with constipation, diarrhea and other digestive issues, according to Fetch! Pet Care.

What fruits can dogs eat?

If bananas make a tasty treat for dogs, which others make the list of fruits that are safe for pup consumption? Here are the fruits the American Kennel Club says are safe, or toxic, for dogs.

What fruits are toxic to dogs?

Grapes

Avocado

Cherries

Tomatoes

