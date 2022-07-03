ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Police and drug dogs roamed my school's hallways. More cops won't make students safer.

By Shontoria Walker
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

I have never felt safe in school. Heavily armed police officers led drug dogs at least twice a month through the halls of my junior high school in Houston, which served predominantly Black and Latino students in an economically disadvantaged neighborhood.

With the recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas , discussions around education policy and gun laws have again captured public attention.

Although suggestions to mitigate such tragedies include talk of arming teachers , having only one entry point in schools or adding additional armed security to school campuses, often absent from the conversation is the trauma that specific communities have suffered due to the over-policing of urban schools .

A regular school day that wasn't regular

While students in affluent neighborhoods walked to classes during passing periods without obstruction, my peers and I were forced to navigate through a maze of random searches while being reminded to "act normal," as if being subjected to this arbitrary procedure in the 7th grade was "normal."

EDITORIAL: War on cops? Far from it. Biden takes a nudge-and-nurture approach to police reform.

We were told that random searches were conducted to keep our schools safer. Keep the criminals out of the schoolhouse. Ensure that every student feels protected.

But I was always scared. My adolescent mind could not fully understand the magnitude of this act, so I never felt safe. The searches became so frequent that my peers and I became desensitized and walked among the large German Shepherds as if it were a standard procedure in schools.

I perceived such experiences were part of a regular school day and something that happened at schools across America. But I learned in college that the over-policing of schools happened nationwide in communities that served majority Black and Latino students .

Zero tolerance led to harsh punishment for minor offenses

Drug-sniffing dog searches and other methods of policing in schools increased because of zero-tolerance policies developed in the 1990s in response to a rise in school shootings. The Gun-Free Schools Act of 1994 allowed school leaders to administer harsh consequences for minor offenses and was based on the belief that by refusing to tolerate minor infractions , schools could prevent more serious crimes.

With this law, the federal government allowed schools and district leaders to criminalize the classrooms in most urban schools.

Ingrid Jacques: School choice is sweeping America. Now, Supreme Court has given parents even more options.

So, as we talk about arming teachers and adding additional security and police officers to campuses to increase safety, we should also be discussing how to increase efforts to create environments that establish harmony. We need to nurture positive emotions in students that will support their learning and ensure that all students feel cared for, welcomed and safe.

We should discuss how to create culturally inclusive environments where we recognize the social-emotional needs of our struggling students, advocate for and allocate the necessary resources to help them. We should discuss how to build support systems within the community where family and community members can be active participants in developing identity, meaningful experiences and other aspects of students' lives.

Increasing armed security and police officers has already been done. It does not work. It does not make students that look like me, that come from my communities, feel safer and more protected. It does not get to the root cause of the problems in schools and communities.

As we work to heal communities traumatized by mass shootings and find ways to keep our students safe, let's not forget how overly policed our urban schools have been for decades and the trauma it has caused to communities of color.

Shontoria Walker is co-author of Culture to the Max! Culturally Responsive Teaching and Practice along with David McDonald, Danielle Ross and Andre Ross. Follow her on Twitter @ Dr_SWalker

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page , on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter . To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Police and drug dogs roamed my school's hallways. More cops won't make students safer.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
USA TODAY

A letter to Aiden, 2-year-old left an orphan by Highland Park shooting: 'We failed you'

Every mass shooting in America is a collection of horrors. In the wake of the Fourth of July parade massacre in Highland Park, one horror unfolded slowly, beginning with good Samaritan social media posts showing a curly haired toddler believed to be separated from his parents in the chaos. Then news came that the boy had been taken to a police station and eventually placed in the arms of his grandfather.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shootings#My School#Police Reform#Free Schools#Latino
USA TODAY

Colorado funeral home operator accused of stealing and selling body parts pleads guilty

A Colorado woman who operated a funeral home pleaded guilty to fraud this week after being accused of stealing and selling bodies and body parts, officials said. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado confirmed in a Tuesday statement that Megan Hess, 45, pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud and aiding and abetting. The charges come after she “devised and executed a scheme to steal the bodies or body parts of hundreds of victims, and then sold those remains to victims purchasing the remains for scientific, medical, or educational purposes,” according to the statement.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
USA TODAY

Highland Park rallied to help toddler after his parents were killed. Now they've raised $2 million.

After gunfire rang out during a mass shooting that killed seven people Monday in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, a 2-year-old boy wandered the street, bloody and alone. Over the course of the day, strangers found him and mobilized the community of Highland Park to find the boy's family as neighbors shared his photo across social media with pleas to help identify him.
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

523K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy