LAKE BERRYESSA, Calif. - A 35-year-old father drowned in Lake Berryessa on Sunday afternoon, as he attempted to save his son, Napa County sheriff's officials said. Deputies were called to the Oak Shores area of the lake around 3 p.m., after witnesses said a man disappeared under the surface after trying to retrieve his son who had gone too far into the water.

NAPA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO