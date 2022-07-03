ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitchfork Bandit Strikes Portland Water Bureau

KXL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice document Pitchfork stuck in ceiling at Portland Water Bureau as evidence. (Portland, Ore) — A man is facing felony criminal charges after threatening two Portland Water Bureau employees with a pitchfork and then burglarizing an office...

www.kxl.com

KXL

Suspects Wanted For Portland Arsons

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have released surveillance pictures of suspects wanted for setting fires at a grocery store and apartment building in the city. A man was seen on two occasions setting a fire at the Safeway on Southeast Powell at 39th Avenue/Cesar Chavez Blvd. in October of 2021.
PORTLAND, OR
focushillsboro.com

Hillsboro Burglaries Suspect Arrested Early Morning

Police in Hillsboro, Oregon, made an arrest early Thursday morning on a person they say broke into two people’s houses and had warrants out for his arrest in Oregon and Washington. Homeowners contacted 911 just before three am to report that a bag of cans was taken from their porch. In the meantime, detectives received a call about just a separate burglary at a residence near Rosebay Park in the same neighborhood. A containment area was subsequently established and K-9 units from the Tigard Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were brought in, according to authorities.
HILLSBORO, OR
opb.org

Data show about half of Portland police arrests are people who are unhoused

Your browser does not support the audio element. In many West Coast cities, housing has become more expensive and homeless populations have grown. Police arrest people experiencing homelessness at a greater rate than the general population. In Portland, the numbers are particularly striking. Melissa Lewis is a data reporter for the radio show and podcast “Reveal.” She found that over the last 10 years, rents rose twice as fast in Portland compared with the rest of the country, and the city’s unhoused population grew by an estimated 30%. Analysis of the data showed that the majority of calls police get involving people who are homeless do not involve crime. Lewis joins us to share more about what she uncovered and its implications for how to respond to the homelessness crisis.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Body Found In North Portland Harbor

PORTLAND, Ore. — A body was found in the Columbia River in the North Portland Harbor on Monday. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is working to learn the person’s identity. The medical examiner will determine how they died.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Hostage Situation in SE Portland Resolved Without Injuries

PORTLAND, Ore. — For hours, a crisis team negotiated a hostage situation in Southeast Portland. A relative and police say a man held his elderly mom at gunpoint. The relative says the man’s her uncle, the elderly woman is her grandmother. Just after noon Monday Portland Police responded...
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Multnomah County deputies recover body in Columbia River

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just before 7:30 p.m. Monday night, deputies with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office helped recover a body in the north Portland harbor of the Columbia River.  . The recovery comes more than a week after Kevin McDowell jumped into the water upriver at Lemon Island...
PORTLAND, OR
KSLTV

Police: Man armed with pitchfork threatens people at Portland Water Bureau

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — A man broke into the Portland Water Bureau building and threatened people with a pitchfork on Friday, according to police. The Portland Police Bureau said at about 2:45 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the building in the 1900 block of North Interstate Avenue. When they arrived, they learned the suspect used a pitchfork to break into the Portland Water Bureau building. Officers searched the building, found the suspect, and arrested him. He has been identified as 50-year-old Kevin Bailey.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Man Arrested After Taking Mother Hostage At Gunpoint

PORTLAND, Ore. — A crisis team for several hours negotiated with a man who police say held his elderly mother at gunpoint on Monday afternoon. Officers responded to a call for help at the home on Southeast 105th and Bush Street and learned the man had a semi-automatic rifle.
kezi.com

Man who killed three to be moved to less secure facility, Lane County D.A. says

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man diagnosed with schizophrenia who went on a rampage seven years ago, killing his father and two others, is being released by the Psychiatric Security Review Board into a less secure house in Woodburn, the Lane County District Attorney said today. In November 2015 Michael Bryant...
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Police Log: Man leaves jail, gets arrested

The Hillsboro Police Department lists calls for service between June 20-25, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, June 20 A 2006 grey Honda Accord with Washington was stolen in the 2000 block of Northeast Barberry Drive. After being released from jail, a man threw a rock at a person and began putting rocks in the roadway near South First Avenue and Southeast Baseline Street. He was arrested...
HILLSBORO, OR
kptv.com

Man accused of attacking a tourist family pleads not guilty to bias crime

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The man accused of attacking a family visiting Portland over the weekend, pleaded not guilty to a list of charges, including two counts of bias crime Tuesday. Portland police arrested 34-year-old Dylan Kesterson on Saturday after he allegedly attacked a family who is of Japanese descent....
PORTLAND, OR

