The 300 block of State Street in Madison mostly resembles the State Street of yesteryear, with Triangle Market still in business at 302 State St. after 100 years and much of the architecture unchanged. The exception is 341 State St., the property at the southeast corner of State and Gorham streets. In the past 150 years, the location has morphed from a brewery to a mechanic to a fueling station and retail businesses. Once again, a change is occurring in this location. The Cap Times Machine presents this view of the 300 block of State Street through history.

MADISON, WI ・ 14 HOURS AGO