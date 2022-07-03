Police: Florida man batters officer with hot dog

VALRICO, Fla. — A man who called 911 to report he had killed someone has been charged with murder, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said. The sheriff's office said a call came in around 9:30 p.m. Sunday saying that a shooting happened at a home on Freeland Drive near Fairhaven Drive in Valrico. Around the same time, 53-year-old Enrique Toledo reportedly called 911 to say he had killed someone.

VALRICO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO