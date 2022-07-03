ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Macon, Northern Jackson, Swain by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-03 16:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Monroe, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 18:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Monroe; Polk THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN CHEROKEE NORTHEASTERN POLK AND SOUTHERN MONROE COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
MONROE COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 20:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. Frequent lightning will occur. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near southern Lake Hartwell, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Anderson The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hart County in northeastern Georgia Southwestern Anderson County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 804 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Hartwell, or 4 miles west of Reed Creek, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Hartwell, Reed Creek, Sadlers Creek State Park, Nuberg and Lake Hartwell. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greenville, Spartanburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 19:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Greenville; Spartanburg The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Greenville County in Upstate South Carolina West central Spartanburg County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 708 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northeast of Greenville Downtown, or near Greer, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Greer, Gowensville, Lake Robinson and Lyman. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy