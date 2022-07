The recruiting rankings are finally updated, and it looks like the Illinois football team landed a highly-regarded talent on the 4th of July. Recruiting is really starting to heat up for the Illini. Over the last couple of weeks, we were able to land four players for the class of 2023. The most recent commitment for the Orange and Blue was Kenari Wilcher on Monday.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO