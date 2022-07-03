ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Roeing against the KY tide w/ guest Tina Ward-Pugh

By Guest Author
forwardky.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKimberly, Doug and special guest host Nema discuss the Kentucky political fallout from this...

forwardky.com

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kentucky by Heart: Some recent discoveries about Kentucky’s unique connection to American heritage

In the “Wondering If You Knew This About Kentucky” department, here are a few tidbits I recently discovered related to the state’s connection to its American heritage. Perhaps the most famous inventor in American history, Thomas Alva Edison, was a resident of Louisville for over a year before he gained world-wide fame for his contributions. He came to the city in 1866 at only age 19, working as a telegrapher for Western Union. He lived in a “shotgun duplex” in an area of the city now known as Butchertown. His stay as an employee of Western Union didn’t end well, however. Working on the night shift in 1867, he was distracted by his interest in experimenting with a battery. Unfortunately, Edison spilled sulfuric acid on the floor. The acid ran through the floorboard and landed on his boss’s desk below. The next day, the future icon was fired.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Women's rights rally in Highlands draws crowd of hundreds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Monday, hundreds gathered in the Highlands neighborhood for a women's rights rally. It began with a group of about one hundred people at the Starbucks on Baxter Avenue, but as the crowd marched down Bardstown Road toward Mid-City Mall, more people joined in. "I am...
LOUISVILLE, KY
bourbonveach.com

Five Bottled-in-Bond Bourbons Made In Kentucky

Kentucky distillers are introducing some excellent bonded Bourbons. Bonded whiskey is growing as a category. People are looking for the bonded labels because it is a sign of quality whiskey. Many of the smaller, artisan distilleries are creating bonded whiskey, but even the established distilleries are marketing bonded whiskey labels, many brands that have not been bonded whiskey for years. They are also putting out more of the established brands. Consumers want bonded whiskey and the distilleries are paying attention to that desire.
KENTUCKY STATE
State
Kentucky State
Louisville, KY
Government
Jefferson County, KY
Government
County
Jefferson County, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
WTVQ

Fourth of July events around Central Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – There are several events scheduled around Central Kentucky to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday. In Frankfort, the Frankfort VFW Post 4075 will host the annual fireworks display on Monday at 9:30 p.m. Organizers say the fireworks display will take place downtown off Taylor Avenue and US-127. Buffalo Trace Distillery sponsors the fireworks show through proceeds raised in the Great Buffalo Trace 5K. You can view more HERE.
FRANKFORT, KY
wdrb.com

Annual 'Biggest Splash' contest a big hit again at Lakeside

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a perfect day for lots of Fourth of July activities, including the annual Biggest Splash contest at Lakeside Swim Club. It's an event that has been a staple of the holiday since the mid-1980s. There are various age categories and the Riedling family took...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WSAZ

Kentucky Gov. orders flags to half-staff

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags to half-staff from sunrise Tuesday, July 5 to sunset on Thursday, July 7 in honor of Floyd County peace officers who died after being shot on Thursday, June 30 during a standoff in Floyd County. Additional flag status information is...
KENTUCKY STATE
News Break
Politics
wdrb.com

New music, event venue overlooking Ohio River opening in Jeffersonville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new music and event venue will open later this summer at a former restaurant in Jeffersonville. The Jefferson plans to open in August at a location that previously housed Rocky's Italian Grill. The venue that overlooks the Ohio River and downtown Louisville is owned and managed by Seven Four Event's.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

An Early Look at Louisville's 2024 Big Board

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - June 16 marked a big day in the men's college basketball recruiting world. It was the first day in which coaches could reach out to prospects in the Class of 2024, as previously, prospects could reach out to coaches, but not the other way around. Louisville head...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Your Radio Place

As many area residents have protested Ohio's new abortion rule a 10-year-old girl travels to Indiana for procedure

OHIO – Three days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an Indianapolis physician took a call from a colleague, a child abuse doctor in Ohio. Hours after the Supreme Court action, Ohio outlawed any abortion after six weeks. Now this doctor had a 10-year-old patient in the office who was six weeks and three days pregnant following a child abuse incident.
OHIO STATE
wdrb.com

Indiana judge orders an accused killer to be released, then changes his mind

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- An Indiana judge ordered an accused killer to be released from jail Tuesday morning. But then Tuesday afternoon, he changed his mind. Thomas Smith is accused of killing his girlfriend, Michelle Slaughter, in a Clarksville home in June 2021. Police arrested Smith in Bowling Green, Kentucky, shortly after the shooting.
CLARKSVILLE, IN

Community Policy