Evart board approves expenditures for 2022-23 school year
As a new academic year approaches the Evart Public Schools board of education approved a budget that includes funding for new positions within the...www.bigrapidsnews.com
As a new academic year approaches the Evart Public Schools board of education approved a budget that includes funding for new positions within the...www.bigrapidsnews.com
The Pioneer, founded in 1862, has strong emphasis on community journalism with complete coverage of schools, government, courts and news of general interest. Complete local sports coverage is featured, as well as coverage of Ferris State University athletics.https://www.bigrapidsnews.com/
Comments / 0