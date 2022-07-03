Photos: Scottville Clown Band serves up shoreline tunes at Forest Festival

REED CITY — Reed City Brewing Company is holding its second annual golf outing July 8 at the Intimidator Golf Course, with proceeds going towards buying school supplies for children for the coming school year. The organizer of the golf outing and co-owner of Reed City Brewing, Courtney Murphy,...
BEAR LAKE — With the Manistee National Forest Festival in the rear view mirror, Manistee County residents can set their sights on the upcoming action of Bear Lake Days. The festivities kick off Wednesday with a pre-party at Rosie's Place, located at 9567 Chippewa Highway in Bear Lake. There will be karaoke from 6-10 p.m.
From decades-long volunteers to can’t-miss festival events, here are all the details and stories you need to celebrate Traverse City’s National Cherry Festival and the 4th of July in style this summer in Northern Michigan. This will be Denny and Jeri Braun’s 39th year volunteering at the National...
A Marina in Northern Michigan had to be closed temporarily after a yacht owned by actor Tim Allen discharged diesel fuel into the water. The spill happened at about 5 pm Sunday (7/3) at the Northport Marina, closing the facility to all boat traffic until Monday evening. Northport is located about 30 miles north of Traverse City in Michigan's Lower Peninsula.
For this week’s Amazing Northern Michigan Homes, Whitney Amann and chief photojournalist Jeremy Erickson take us to a stunning home on Long Lake in Traverse City. “When you walk in the front door/ You can see right through the glass doors to the water. And then when you’re sitting in the inside, it almost seems like you’re on a boat. You know, you’re kind of looking over it like there’s nothing below you and you’re looking right over the water, which was carefully designed so that you had that feel.”
LEELANAU COUNTY-- Tucked away in the Leelanau Peninsula is a natural area featuring majestic 200-foot cliffs and 1,700 feet of protected shoreline. The Clay Cliffs Natural Area was preserved in 2013. The small but beautiful 104.5-acre parcel with nearly 2,000 feet of frontage on both Lake Michigan and North Lake Leelanau is managed by the Leelanau Conservancy.
Two women were caught on video walking off with a recruiting tent used by the Michigan State Police at the Traverse City Cherry Festival. MSP said the two women were captured on surveillance video just past midnight on Monday morning, according to a Wednesday press release. "The MSP has been...
Traverse City has long been known as the “Cherry Capital of the World.” The first National Cherry Festival was hosted here in 1925, and the rest was history. Nearly a century later, northern Michigan’s biggest tourist draw remains that same grand celebration of the cherry industry. But have a conversation with a local cherry farmer and you’ll likely come away with a much different portrait of cherry commerce. Behind the scenes, the local cherry industry is struggling to fight off a slew of threats—from climate change to invasive pests to competition from foreign growers—and those issues are making the practice of growing cherries here a challenging business proposition.
ALBION — Manistee student Kirk Myers graduated recently with a degree in kinesiology-exercise science with a minor in psychology. Myers was also named to the Albion College dean's list for the spring 2022 semester. The list recognizes students who achieve a 3.5 or better GPA while taking four graded courses.
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The FBI is offering up to a $25,000 reward for information that helps solve a 2013 hit-and-run. Read more stories from around Michigan here. Kelly Boyce-Hurlbert was riding her bicycle in the 600 block of Washington Street in Traverse City just before 2 a.m. July 5, 2013, when someone hit her. The 29-year-old was killed, and the driver still hasn't been found.
BIG RAPIDS – Samara Turner made huge progress in her sophomore season for the Big Rapids girls track and field team and is looking to make progress in the future. “She was a conference champion in the 4x100 relay with a personal best of 52.83 seconds and had a PR of 13.5 seconds in the 100,” coach Michele Selzer said. “She was a strong leader and hard worker who improved greatly over the season. We are looking forward to seeing what she will accomplish in the next two years.”
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office, working alongside the Genesee County Sheriff's Offices G.H.O.S.T. Team and federal partners, announced Friday they arrested eight men during a human trafficking sting operation. Officers say they posed as underage males and females in an undercover operation to...
The U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels air show is usually one of the most popular events at the National Cherry Festival in Traverse City, but some veterans are not happy to see them return this weekend. In past years, a group called Veterans For Peace have demonstrated against the air...
BENZONIA TWP. — A Lake Ann woman was recently arraigned for possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop in Benzie County last month. According to a Michigan State Police news release issued on Wednesday afternoon, Cadillac Post troopers stopped a vehicle on U.S. 31 at about 4:45 p.m. on June 29.
MANISTEE TWP. — A roundabout project just north of Manistee is expected to get started near the Little River Casino Resort, at the intersection of U.S. 31 and M-22 next week. James Lake, Michigan Department of Transportation North Region communications representative, said in an email that the M-22 and...
Long Lake Township is impeding environmentally-friendly property development on local lakes in order to prevent one couple from building a retirement home, according to the couple’s lawyer. Bob and Carrie Barnes bought two pieces of property on Long Lake in Grand Traverse County to build their retirement home. The...
FRANKFORT – A Frankfort resident has been charged with possession of methamphetamine and other violations after a traffic stop. Austin Andrew Moore, 19, was arraigned on one count of possession of methamphetatmine, one count operating an unregistered vehicle and one count driving with a suspended license in Benzie County's 85th District Court on June 30.
GRANT TOWNSHIP, MI - Police are investigating after a 4-year-old boy died in Oceana County on Friday afternoon, July 1. Around 3:20 p.m., the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to W. Clay Road in Grant Township, about 60 miles northwest of Grand Rapids, where the boy was found not breathing, Sheriff Craig Mast said in a news release.
