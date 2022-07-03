ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

4 storage hacks for small apartments you wish you knew sooner

By Calle Ocho News
calleochonews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUse these storage hacks for condos, apartments, and more in Miami. Try out the following storage hacks and tricks to make the most of your space:. Miami is home to a lot more renters than homeowners, and with the housing crisis persisting, many people will be moving into smaller apartments, condos,...

calleochonews.com

Comments / 1

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Best of South Florida

SoHo House will open a second Miami location with a restaurant, pool, and club space

This week, Soho House has announced the opening of a second Miami location in late 2022, a space where you can dine, swim, party, and imbibe. Dubbed Miami Pool House, the venue will be situated on the border of Wynwood and Edgewater. The property, most recently used as a private residence, will feature an outdoor dining terrace, restaurant, club space, and cottage bar designed around an outdoor pool.
MIAMI, FL
multihousingnews.com

Avanti Residential Buys Miami Apartments for $181M

This acquisition marks the firm's fourth in South Florida in the last 12 months. Investor and lifestyle multifamily owner-operator Avanti Residential has acquired Downtown Miami’s Soleste Grand Central from seller The Estate Cos. The newly-built, luxury apartment community commanded a purchase price of $181 million. The acquisition marks Avanti’s...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Numerous valuables up for grabs at Miami Police online auction

MIAMI – If you are looking for a deal, the city of Miami is hosting an auction. The goods are from the Miami Police Department’s property room. “Most of the items are items that were evidence at one point,” Officer Jonathan Green said. Green says everything from...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida woman claims Southwest Airlines experience left her paralyzed

FORT LAUDERDALE – A South Florida woman has filed a lawsuit against Southwest Airlines saying her experience on a recent flight has left her paralyzed.The attorney for Gabrielle Assouline says her life tragically changed back in February while she was boarding a flight from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.Assouline requested pre-boarding assistance because of a condition she developed when she was 12 which made walking long distances difficult.According to her attorney, Assouline was on an electronic mobility chair going down the jet bridge when she was suddenly ejected from the chair, causing her to suffer a catastrophic spinal cord injury."She's a...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
Click10.com

Miami man says dog burned by July 4 fireworks, begs people to be careful

MIAMI – Cedric Washington said he’s glad his 3-year-old dog “Bel Air” is still alive, because he knows things could have been a lot worse for his beloved pup. Washington said Bel Air was injured by someone else’s fireworks outside his home in the area of Northwest 43rd Street and 10th Avenue in Miami.
MIAMI, FL
InsideHook

The 5 Best Restaurants That Opened in Miami in June 2022

To keep tabs on every Miami restaurant and bar opening is folly. But to keep tabs on the most worthy? Yeoman’s work, and we’re proud to do it. Thus we present Table Stakes, a monthly rundown of the five (or so) must-know spots that have swung wide their doors in the past 30 (or so). Let’s eat.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Enjoy different pasta dishes at this Coral Gables Italian restaurant

When I’m happy, sad, confused, focused or cranky, one of my favorite things to do is to eat pasta. Long noodles, curly ones, stuffed ones, they’re all good. Yeah, carbs. A local restaurant wants you to try some of their best pasta dishes. Here’s the kicker: You don’t even have to use your noodle to pick the perfect plate.
CORAL GABLES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Small Apartments#Design#Hacks
multihousingnews.com

Lloyd Jones Acquires Miami Apartments for $92M

Walker & Dunlop brokered the sale, representing both the buyer and seller. Real estate investment firm Lloyd Jones has acquired FIRST Apartments, a luxury mid-rise apartment community in the up-and-coming East Little Havana enclave of Miami for $92 million. The seller was Premium Development Inc. The property is situated less than 1 mile from downtown Miami and Brickell. Walker & Dunlop brokered the sale, representing both the buyer and the seller of the property.
MIAMI, FL
restaurantclicks.com

Amazing French Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale You Should Try

Only 30 miles north of the bustling city of Miami is the beautiful city of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. This stunning coastal city is famous for its beaches, boating canals, and luxurious atmosphere. There’s no shortage of delicious restaurants to visit in Fort Lauderdale, but if you’re craving something elegant like...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
calleochonews.com

5 Miami water sports for the adrenaline junkie in you

Enjoy the best Miami water sports with these recommendations and tips to have the time of your life. Here are some of our top recommendations for Miami water sports:. Miami water sports has a little something for everyone, and if you're an adventure buff, the city has some of the most incredible activities that you can try. One thing in particular that is especially popular, is the culture of Miami water sports, and it's the ultimate fix for every adrenaline junkie.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Planting soil anyone? Fort Lauderdale repurposes truckloads of seaweed

MIAMI - It's all over the place. Sargassum seaweed blowing ashore from the ocean.  CBS4's drone video shows just how widespread it is on the sand it also shows large clumps floating in the water. "That's nasty.  It's not fun at all," said Annabella Fernandez who was trying to enjoy the beach. Fernandez doesn't like walking in it and it's even worse when she's in the water. "I have a fear of fish and stuff in the water and when you're in the water and there's a bunch of seaweed you get a little jump scared," she said.Crews in Fort Lauderdale are...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Life Hacks
CBS Miami

Seasonal Sargassum seaweed causing icky mess on South Florida beaches

MIAMI - It's that time of year again. It's summertime, the ocean water is warm enough for people in South Florida to go in, and large amounts of seaweed are washing ashore. While most people think it's an icky mess to deal with, it does have environmental benefits. The brown seaweed, or Sargassum, thrives in ocean waters and is a habitat for marine life like crabs, shrimp, and tuna. However, once on shore it begins decomposing and develops a nasty smell. Also, the tiny sea creatures that live inside the seaweed can irritate a person's skin. How does it end up on the beach? With a persistent onshore flow, winds across South Florida are out of the east and that wind direction helps to drive seaweed against the coast. An anticipated wind shift out of the southwest could help to push some of it out to water later in the week. How much of it can make it to shore? Several factors contribute to more seaweed blooms including warmer temperatures, nitrogen emissions, and Saharan dust. Saharan Dust can contain a mixture of iron, nitrogen, and phosphorous that can fuel seaweed blooms.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Family sues Southwest Airlines over fall at Fort Lauderdale airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A South Florida family is suing Southwest Airlines and one of its contractors in Broward circuit court, alleging that their disabled daughter was thrown from her wheelchair while boarding a flight out of the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, leaving her with life-altering injuries. According to...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Fire erupts at popular seafood restaurant in Palmetto Bay

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. – A fire erupted Monday night at a popular seafood restaurant in Palmetto Bay. A viewer sent Local 10 News video showing flames billowing from the tiki roof at the Golden Rule Seafood restaurant on South Dixie Highway and East Evergreen Street. Another viewer sent in...
PALMETTO BAY, FL
southfloridaagentmagazine.com

Miami home price growth exceeds 24% in May, deceleration on the horizon

Steeper mortgage rates and priced-out buyers paved the way to a slightly cooler housing market in South Florida this spring, hinting that the booming post-pandemic seller’s market may have an expiration date. Although the market appears to be shifting slightly in favor of buyers, aspiring U.S. homeowners shouldn’t expect...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy