Stroller-pushing NYC mom’s alleged killer held without bail

By Associated Press, Sarah Vasile
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP, PIX11) — The ex-boyfriend of a New York City woman shot dead as she pushed their infant daughter in a stroller has been ordered jailed without bail in a shooting prosecutors described as a “premeditated execution.”

Isaac Argro appeared Saturday night in Manhattan Criminal Court on charges of second-degree murder and second-degree weapons possession. Prosecutor Brittany DeCesare told Judge Eric Schumacher the 22-year-old Argro dressed in all black and wore a ski mask as he paced back and forth waiting to kill Azsia Johnson, his estranged girlfriend. The baby was not injured.

Messages were left with Argro’s defense attorney seeking comment.

Johnson’s mother, Lisa Desort, told PIX11 News she believed Argro was responsible as soon as she heard her daughter was killed. She described Argro and Johnson’s relationship as violent, adding the city failed to protect Johnson.

“[Police said] ‘it’s not harassment. He’s just mad,’” Desort said during a vigil on Thursday. “[I said] no, he’s gonna kill my daughter,’ and he killed my daughter. That’s all I’m gonna say.”

Comments / 2

Cheryl Pena
3d ago

He should not even get a court date . Lock 🔒 him up never let him out of prison..

Reply(1)
7
 

