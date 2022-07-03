ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Who more rewatchable than New Who?

 3 days ago

I'm about to watch Pyramids of Mars for what must be the eighth time. Whilst I'm glad the show has had a revival ( and I have enjoyed most of it ) I just don't find much of it rewatchable. Does anyone connect with this?. I'm about to watch...

Why Stranger Things' Max’s season 5 fate is more tragic than you realise

Stranger Things spoilers ahead. The kids of Stranger Things can't catch a break but no one felt that more in season four than Max Mayfield. Played by Sadie Sink, the tough cookie of the squad was preyed upon by Vecna as she mourned the loss of her brother, Billy (Dacre Montgomery), and cut herself off from the friendship group which kept her on steady ground, including ex-boyfriend Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin).
TV SERIES
EE - Best week of Episodes in years! Absolutely brilliant

Absolutely brilliant. So so good. Great dynamics. Some incredible twists and hilarious moments with Felix’s arrival. The new wine bar is modern and cosy and just what the show needs moving forward. The cast is the best it’s been for years. This is the shake up so many...
TV SERIES
Should soaps do occasional introduction shows?

I've read different posts recently from people saying they would be interested in starting to watch a different soap, or returning to one after years away, but the fact that they don't know the characters or the history is putting them off doing this. I'm currently in this category with EastEnders, and other than googling each character once I find out their names, which I can't really be bothered to do very often, it does take a long time to work out who is who and how they are all connected, and what their history is. Do you think soaps would benefit from occasional shows which spell this out, and give a summary of the history of the show, say once or twice a year? If the latest one was always there on catch-up would it encourage more people who were interested in starting or returning to do actually do so. Or would it have the opposite effect and would some others not bother watching regularly and just visit the catch up to see what has been happening in the last few months?
TV SERIES
Neighbours Finale Ratings

What ratings do you think Neighbours can achieve in the UK for the finale, when everything is counted in i think it could be between 1.5 and 2 million, do you think it will be lower? I would love if it could reach 2 million. I tuned in for the...
TV SERIES
Frasier star Kelsey Grammer shares promising update on series reboot

Frasier legend Kelsey Grammer has given a promising update for fans about the upcoming reboot. The series originally ran for 11 seasons from 1993 to 2004, and the revival is set to stream on Paramount+. Appearing virtually on CBS's The Talk, Grammer revealed that the cast look set to begin...
TV SERIES
Do you like watching EastEnders as a weekly boxset?

I've liked watching EastEnders all in one go. Do you think they should keep the weekly boxset permanently?. Get it all watched in one go. Skip the intro too which is good. no, it ruins the whole genre imo, soaps are not meant to be binge watched. No and that's...
TV SERIES
Which soap faces the most nervy end of year?

Which soap faces the nerviest Autumn and Winter as we approach the height of the summer?. I say all are contenders... Hollyoaks: Ratings and show quality is abysmal. It surely can't be long away from the axe in it's current state. I don't watch the show anymore but it always seems to be Warren kills, Sienna goes on her monthly crazy tirade, nonsense affair and a random stunt to top it all of, rinse and repeat with the quality getting worse each time.
TV SERIES
TV Series
Entertainment
TV & Videos
Which Love Island has been the best?

This is the first Love Island I have watched although, didn't watch from the beginning. If I (or anyone for that matter!) were to watch one of the previous Love Islands, which one would you recommend?. For me, the earlier ones were the best. It was an unknown entity and...
TV SHOWS
What romances/relationships/flings do you want to see happen?

Proper screen time for Suki and Eve and Juliet and Nadira would be good. But that triangle could be very interesting. Given not every Panesar is pleased to see Ravi I’m going out on a limb and assuming he got Ash pregnant which lead her to having the abortion that was mentioned Ash arrived.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Secret She Keeps Season 2

Surprised to see that this is getting a second season and apparently will be screened on the BBC. All episodes are scheduled to premier on Paramount Plus (presumably Australia) on 12th July. The reason I am surprised is that this seemed to be a totally self-contained story and came to...
TV SERIES
The Girl In The Picture true story: what the Netflix doc leaves out

Note: The following article contains discussion of upsetting themes including domestic violence, child abuse, sexual assault and kidnapping that some readers may find upsetting. Netflix's latest true crime series The Girl In The Picture is unimaginably tragic, following the tale of a girl who barely knew her own true identity...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
EE: not liking this iteration of Sam Mitchell

I was so happy they asked Kim medcalf back as Sam - I always preferred her over Danniella Westbrook. But, for me, the writing is really off. Sam was always selfish, ditzy and unreliable. But she wouldn’t have put other people’s families and children in mortal danger. I don’t like the Sam/Sharon/kat plot - it’s boring, unlike their characters and I don’t buy Sam being hell bent on running the bar at any cost. The Mitchell thing was always ‘faaamily’ and she’s selling hers down the river. They should have based more of her return on making amends with Ricky and rejuvenating her existing ties with the other characters on the square. Also we have no explanation of what she’s been up to in the past few years.
TV SERIES
When did Hollyoaks start showing on E4?

Was it in January 2001 when the channel launched on satellite and cable or was it in May 2005 when the channel launched on Freeview?. Was it in January 2001 when the channel launched on satellite and cable or was it in May 2005 when the channel launched on Freeview?
TV & VIDEOS
11 huge EastEnders spoilers for next week

EastEnders spoilers follow. Next week on EastEnders, Ben is arrested, Peter makes some shock decisions and Kim schemes to keep Howie close. Here's a full collection of the 11 biggest moments coming up:. 1. Sharon and Kat clash. Sharon checks in on Kat after the night's shocking events. The two...
TV & VIDEOS
Hollyoaks Weekly: 4th - 8th July

With the daily threads dying I thought we should try something new. Let's leave the general discussion thread for general discussion and have a place for discussing this week's episodes. Great idea but sad times when the show is generating this little enthusiasm. I'm not even sure how I describe...
TV & VIDEOS
Emmerdale danger ahead for Liv's mum Sandra - but what is she hiding?

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has hinted at danger ahead and secrets as Liv Flaherty's mother Sandra returns to the soap. Sandra was recently confirmed to be coming back to the Dales, and in new scenes set to air next week, Liv is left angered when her mother admits that she owes four grand to a man named Terry.
TV & VIDEOS
Lost Doctor Who movie details revealed decades later

Doctor Who has had many curiosities in its almost 60-year existence, perhaps none more so than its duology of big screen films that featured Star Wars: A New Hope's Peter Cushing, ignored all series continuity, and called the lead character 'Dr Who' rather than The Doctor. The films, 1965's Dr...
MOVIES

