Two people have been cited on suspicion of child neglect after the blood of an 11-month-old child tested positive for THC. The boy apparently had eaten a marijuana joint. According to a police report, the boy was with his grandmother and his grandmother’s brother on June 29. The family suspected that the child “consumed a marijuana joint” belonging to the grandmother’s brother. The joint had gone missing at some point during the day.

OMAHA, NE ・ 12 HOURS AGO