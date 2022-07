The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County set an Independence Day record Monday, despite decreasing for the 19th consecutive day. The average price dropped four-tenths of a cent to $6.211, breaking the previous Independence Day record of $4.576, set in 2008, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The all-time record is $6.373, set June 15, one day before the streak of decreasing prices began.

