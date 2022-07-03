Special Weather Statement issued for Central Yampa River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 14:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Grand Valley; Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus; Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Mesa County through 700 PM MDT At 607 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Grand Junction, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Grand Junction around 620 PM MDT. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 21 and 39. U.S. Highway 50 in Colorado between mile markers 32 and 38. Colorado 141 between mile markers 157 and 162. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

GARFIELD COUNTY, CO ・ 52 MINUTES AGO