Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Greater Oconee, Greater Pickens by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 20:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. Frequent lightning will occur. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near southern Lake Hartwell, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Anderson The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hart County in northeastern Georgia Southwestern Anderson County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 804 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Hartwell, or 4 miles west of Reed Creek, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Hartwell, Reed Creek, Sadlers Creek State Park, Nuberg and Lake Hartwell. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC ・ 54 MINUTES AGO