ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

How ‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Really Feels About Leftovers

By Sheiresa Ngo
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

The Pioneer Woman is constantly making new dishes and presenting new takes on old dishes. There’s always food around Ree Drummond ’s household. How does the Food Network star really feel about leftovers? Here’s what she had to say.

What do they do with leftover food from ‘The Pioneer Woman’ show?

Stephen Colbert and Ree Drummond |  Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images

Drummond is no stranger to leftovers. There’s usually a lot of food left after she films an episode of The Pioneer Woman . The Accidental Country Girl revealed what she does with all the food.

In The Pioneer Woman magazine, Drummond says she tries her best not to waste any of the food she prepares. She doesn’t throw meals away. Rather, leftovers are eaten by her family or the TV crew. If they can’t eat everything, Drummond lets her dogs have the rest.

“We try very hard not to waste food,” writes Drummond in her column. “If my family doesn’t finish it off, the crew definitely will. And in those cases, when the food needs to be held on to a little longer for photography or other reasons, the Drummond dogs are the happy recipients!”

How Ree Drummond feels about leftovers

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/OV9yXc1ubPI?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen title=""Pioneer Woman" Ree Drummond Makes Dishes From New Cook Book "Super Easy!" | The View">

What’s Drummond’s take on leftovers? Does she get tired of having all that extra food or does she welcome it? Drummond answered a fan’s burning question.

“We love leftovers in the Drummond house!” she says in her magazine column. “I do factor this in whenever I’m making a big lasagna or casserole. I know we won’t be able to get through a whole pan in one meal (especially now that it’s just Ladd, Todd, and me ), so I’ll just plan to get an additional meal or two out of each one.”

Drummond says she sometimes makes more food than she needs because her son and husband like to munch on leftovers the next day. “With other dishes, like fried pork chops, I make it a point to cook more than I know we’ll need because both Ladd and Todd love a fried pork chop straight out of the fridge the next day—even more than one that’s just been fried!”

Ree Drummond focuses on simple meals

Drummond is known for her simple, yet flavorful, recipes. Why does she choose to focus on meals that are easy to prepare? Drummond explained her cooking style to Southern Living . She says one of the things she learned from her mother was how to approach cooking with ease. She says her mother “had a natural ease about her” and never seemed stressed out when it came to preparing meals.

Drummond also makes easy meals because she doesn’t want to spend a lot of time in the kitchen. She says she realized during the pandemic that she would rather spend time with her family than spend time a lot of time preparing meals. Drummond’s desire to enjoy more family time resulted in her book focusing on superhero shortcuts .

RELATED: ‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Recommends 4 Essential Kitchen Tools for Small Spaces

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter .

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 2

Ena Gibbons
2d ago

Nothing wrong with leftovers. Some leftovers taste better then when you first have them. Ate leftovers as a kid and still do today.

Reply
5
Related
Mashed

How Ree Drummond's Son Todd Got His Name

Anyone who's followed the rise of The Pioneer Woman, Ree Drummond, from food blogger to Food Network, probably knows a thing or two about her family. "I know there is nothing left on this beautiful, verdant earth you don't know about me," Drummond wrote on her blog in 2009, before introducing an "Ask PW" Q&A series. It was probably that lighthearted self-deprecation that drew fans to Drummond in the first place, way back when she was just a funny foodie living in Pawhuska, Oklahoma. Drummond blogged about life on the farm, raising kids and cattle and cain, on The Pioneer Woman; but it was all that cooking she did to keep everyone fed that caught the eye of Food Network in 2011 (per People).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Mashed

Ree Drummond's Husband Just Suffered Another Injury On The Farm

Most people know Ree Drummond as The Pioneer Woman, the redheaded chef with a wildly popular cooking show and cookbooks filled with down-home, country-style recipes. But she's also well-known for her working cattle ranch in Oklahoma, where Ree lives with her husband Ladd and their children. Ladd has been a cattle rancher for his whole life, and Ree joined him at his family ranch.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Mashed

The Unexpected Thing Ree Drummond's Husband Wore To Their Wedding

If you're a fan of Ree Drummond, aka The Pioneer Woman, chances are you have at least a bit of familiarity with her husband, rancher Ladd Drummond. The Food Network personality, cookbook author, and entrepreneur is always whipping up comforting dishes in the kitchen on the Drummond family's Pawhuska, Oklahoma ranch. But fans are often treated to glimpses into what ranch life is like, too, including glimpses of her children and husband. Drummond may be spotted whipping up hearty fare for the cowboys to enjoy once they're done with their work or even delivering something out to the fields to tide them over. In fact, over the course of the show's 320 episodes, Ladd Drummond has appeared as himself in a staggering 88 episodes, according to IMDb.
PAWHUSKA, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Ree Drummond
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leftovers#Cooking#Photography#The Pioneer Woman#Getty Images Drummond
Mashed

Paula Deen's Husband Claims This Is The Best Tuna Salad

If Mt. Rushmore honored celebrity chefs, it's very possible that Paula Deen would be smiling down upon us. She's a part of celebrity chefdom history: After divorcing her first husband in 1989, Deen became The Bag Lady, operating a catering business from her home in Savannah, Georgia to support her family. The Bag Lady soon morphed into The Lady & Sons, an award-winning restaurant. After Deen's first two cookbooks hit bookstores, the restaurant became a foodie destination known for Southern comfort food. More cookbooks and restaurants, cookware lines, and an 11-year stint on the Food Network followed before a scandal nearly derailed Deen's career.
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TODAY.com

Is Austin Butler actually singing in 'Elvis'?

How do you become a rock legend? Heading into the role of Elvis Presley for Baz Luhrmann's biopic, Austin Butler told TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb that he "tried everything." "Everything," it turns out, includes singing: Butler's actual voice is featured in the movie. According to Entertainment Weekly,...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'The Pioneer Woman' Favorite Exits Show

The Pioneer Woman is undergoing a few changes over on Food Network. Ree Drummond recent had to celebrate the departure of her nephew, Stuart, giving him a loving sendoff before a summer internship in Chicago ahead of college in the fall. The Food Network star shared the news on her...
TV & VIDEOS
Mashed

The Unexpected Ingredient Guy Fieri Uses In His Mashed Potatoes

Mashed potatoes are one of those dishes that seem so simple, but there are endless variations, and every cook has their preferred hacks and secret ingredients to level up the final product. Yes, you want to start with a solid base and avoid some of the common mistakes, as Bon Appétit explains. This includes missteps like not using the right kind of potatoes, failing to salt the water, and tossing the potatoes into ferociously boiling water. For those who always do this, just know it has the potential to overcook the outside while leaving the inside underdone — plopping those potato chunks in cold water and then bringing everything to a boil at once is the key.
RECIPES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

131K+
Followers
107K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy