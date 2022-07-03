ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘The Goldbergs’ Season 10 Premiere Date Announced

By Mishal Ali Zafar
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

ABC’s hit comedy The Goldbergs is coming back for season 10. Here’s a breakdown of what to expect, including the release date, cast, and upcoming storylines .

(L-R) Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg and Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz | Lisa Rose/Getty Images

What is ‘The Goldbergs’ Season 10 release date?

According to ABC’s 2022 fall schedule, The Goldbergs Season 10 will premiere on September 21. While the show remains part of the network’s Wednesday Comedy Block, it will air at a new 8:30 p.m. EST time slot after The Connors .

The Goldbergs will be followed by two of ABC’s newer comedies, Abbott Elementary and Home Economics . The Wednesday lineup will end with a one-hour episode of Big Sky .

Who’s in ‘The Goldbergs’ Season 10 cast?

Fans may notice a few changes in The Goldbergs cast for Season 10. Jeff Garlin , who’s been portraying Murray since the series began, left the show in 2021 after allegations of on-set misconduct arose. It’s expected that in the upcoming episodes, his character will be written out altogether.

Another blow to the show was the tragic 2021 death of actor George Segal, who plays Pops. So it’s safe to assume his character will also be absent going forward.

However, most of the rest of the main cast will return, including Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly, Sean Giambrone as Adam, Troy Gentile as Barry, and Hayley Orrantia as Erica. Sam Lerner is also expected to reprise his role as Geoff.

What happened in ‘The Goldbergs’ Season 9 finale?

The Goldbergs Season 9 finale set up some great storylines for the upcoming installment. Adam successfully graduated high school, which hints the show will follow his journey into college. Erica decides not to join Cyndi Lauper on tour but then discovers that she’s pregnant, indicating a baby storyline on the way. And Beverley tries to come to terms with the fact that her kids are grown up, which is something that may continue into Season 10.

With Garlin’s exit, the series will likely create a storyline about Murray’s absence. The character could be killed off, which would leave the family in some state of mourning. Or, it could be revered that he’s traveling, in which case, the family might just carry on as usual.

‘The Goldbergs’ star Hayley Orrantia teases what’s ahead for Erica in Season 10

According to Hayley Orrantia , who plays Erica on the series, there may be a new addition to the Goldberg family in season 10. When talking to Cinema Blend , the actor revealed that Erica’s baby is going to play a big part going forward.

“All I can tell you is it’s gonna involve a baby and seeing Beverly Goldberg being a grandmother is gonna be very fascinating,” Orrantia teased. “A wild experience, to say the least.”

Orrantia didn’t divulge any specific storyline details. But she did suggest she’d like to see Barry and Joanne help out with Erica’s child.

“One storyline that I really want to see is Barry and Joanne … who are a wacky couple, I want to see them babysitting,” The Goldbergs star said. “I think that it would be a hilarious episode. Overall, you’re going to be seeing a lot of baby stuff. That’s all I know.”

RELATED: The Real Reason Adam F. Goldberg Stepped Down as ‘The Goldbergs’ Showrunner

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 2

Related
tvinsider.com

‘Mom’ Star Kristen Johnston Joins HBO’s ‘Righteous Gemstones’ Season 3

Kristen Johnston, who played recovering addict Tammy Diffendorf on CBS sitcom Mom, is joining the cast of HBO‘s The Righteous Gemstones for the upcoming third season. As first reposted by Variety, Johnston will play the character of May-May Montgomery, who is said to have a history with the Gemstone family. Further details about her character are not yet known. Johnston joins previously announced new cast member Steve Zahn (The White Lotus) for the third season of the hit comedy series.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Another Showtime Show Is Ending

Your Honor, a new Showtime legal drama starring Breaking Bad actor Bryan Cranston, will end with two seasons. The show was originally set up as a limited series featuring Cranston as a New Orleans judge grappling with his son's hit-and-run accident. In August 2021, Showtime ordered a second season, which Cranston says will be its last.
TV SERIES
SFGate

The CW Sets Fall 2022 Premiere Dates for ‘Supernatural’ Prequel ‘The Winchesters,’ ‘Walker: Independence’

Oct. 11 will see the premiere of “The Winchesters,” the highly anticipated “Supernatural” prequel that stars Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger as demon hunters Mary and John, parents of original series leads Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam (Jared Padalecki). Immediately following “The Winchesters” is the series premiere of “Professionals,” a spy drama starring Tom Welling and Brendan Fraser.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Giambrone
Person
Sam Lerner
Person
Hayley Orrantia
Person
George Segal
Person
Troy Gentile
Person
Adam F. Goldberg
Person
Cyndi Lauper
Person
Jeff Garlin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Economics#Thegoldbergsabc#Wendi
Outsider.com

‘Leave It to Beaver’: All the Original Cast Members Still Alive Today

When talking about the classic TV show Leave It to Beaver, it’s always pretty cool to wonder which cast members are still alive. The show, which has become a staple for kids growing up and watching TV, starred Jerry Mathers, Tony Dow, Barbara Billingsley, and Hugh Beaumont. Cast members who remain alive do include Mathers and Dow, but there are others who are still around, too.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘The View’ Reportedly Close to Announcing a New Permanent Host

ABC talk-show The View has been looking for another permanent host to fill a seat after Meghan McCain left. Are they getting close to announcing a new one? It looks like that’ll be the case. While the show reportedly was not really supposed to lean into politics, it has been leaning that way. They are, in a sense, looking for a conservative-minded host. While a name has not been specifically chosen yet, there are a couple of people to look toward.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Frasier Sets Out to Kill Niles in Fan-Made Reboot Trailer

A new, fan-made Frasier trailer for the upcoming reboot turns the lighthearted '90s sitcom into a dark, psychological thriller in which Frasier (Kelsey Grammer) sets out to kill his brother Niles (David Hyde Pierce). The trailer, uploaded by YouTube channel "MP Misc," includes the following description: "Frasier is back. Dr....
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Popculture

Peacock Cancels Epic Series

Peacock has canceled its planned TV adaptation of The Green Bone Saga – a trilogy of fantasy novels recently completed by author Fonda J. Lee. Lee revealed the sad news to fans herself on Twitter this week. However, she did leave room for hope that the show will be picked up elsewhere.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Frasier’: Incredible Fan-Made Reboot Trailer Takes a Very Dark Spin on the Classic Sitcom

There are times when fans just love their TV shows and choose to take them in a different direction just like this spin on Frasier. Yes, the show is getting a reboot right now but like this? No. A fan put this incredibly well-done video mashup on YouTube and we cannot get over it. When you think of Frasier, of course, the cast comes to mind led by Kelsey Grammer.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

CW Announces Fall 2022 Premiere Dates

8:00-9:00PM DC’S STARGIRL (Season Premiere) 9:00-9:30PM WELLINGTON PARANORMAL (Original Episode) 9:30-10:00PM WELLINGTON PARANORMAL (Encore Episode) 8:00-9:00PM FAMILY LAW (Series Premiere) 9:00-10:00PM CORONER (Season Premiere) WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 5. 8:00-9:00PM DC’S STARGIRL (Original Episode) 9:00-10:00PM KUNG FU (Season Premiere) THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6. 8:00-9:00PM WALKER (Season Premiere) 9:00-10:00PM WALKER INDEPENDENCE (Series...
TV SERIES
Black Enterprise

Misty Copeland, Loretta Devine, Others Join Star-Studded Cast of Disney Branded Television’s ‘EUREKA!,’ on Disney Junior and Disney+

Emmy Award®-winning actress, Loretta Devine, world-famous drummer, Sheila E., and renowned ballet dancer and New York Times best-selling author, Misty Copeland, have joined the cast of Disney Branded Television’s upcoming series “Eureka!” in guest-starring roles. Devine will voice Eureka’s grandmother, Wanda, while Sheila E. and Copeland...
TV & VIDEOS
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

131K+
Followers
107K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy