Yanic Truesdale and Melissa McCarthy Want to See Two ‘Gilmore Girls’ Co-Stars on ‘God’s Favorite Idiot’

Yanic Truesdale and Melissa McCarthy are working together after decades apart. Truesdale and McCarthy, who worked together on Gilmore Girls , reconnected on the set of God’s Favorite Idiot. While they are bringing some Gilmore Girls vibes to their new series, both are interested in getting more familiar faces onto the show for season 2. In a recent interview, McCarthy and Truesdale named which former co-stars they’d love to see pop up on their new Netflix series.

What is ‘God’s Favorite Idiot’ about?

Netflix Original, God’s Favorite Idiot , follows Clark Thompson, played by Ben Falcone, an all-around average guy who becomes extraordinary after lightning strikes. In the first season, Clark learns from an angel, played by Truesdale, that God has chosen him to serve as a messenger. Clark’s job is to prevent the apocalypse from happening.

Melissa McCarthy as Amily Luck, Ben Falcone as Clark Thompson, and Yanic Truesdale as Chamuel | Lisa Tomasetti/Netflix © 2022

Clark, reluctant about his new role, is helped along by his friend, Amily Luck, played by Melissa McCarthy. Amily is the first person to notice strange things happening around Clark. McCarthy and Falcone aren’t just on-screen pals. The two actors have been married since 2005 .

Yanic Truesdale and Melissa McCarthy would like a couple of their former co-stars to join the cast

Yanic Truesdale knows exactly which Gilmore Girls actor he’d like to join the cast of God Favorite’s Idiot . During a chat with E! News , Truesdale revealed that he’d love to see Kelly Bishop in God’s Favorite Idiot . Bishop spent seven seasons portraying Emily Gilmore, Lorelai Gilmore’s distant but still overbearing mother, on Gilmore Girls . Bishop has gone on to appear in another project linked to people who worked on Gilmore Girls . Recently, the 78-year-old actor appeared in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as Bernadetta. Amy Sherman-Palladino created both Gilmore Girls and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

During the same interview, McCarthy said she’d also love to see the acting icon join the cast. While Bishop is on McCarthy’s shortlist, there is another former castmate she would like to see on God’s Favorite Idiot. McCarthy revealed that she’d like Lauren Graham to join the cast.

Lauren Graham and Melissa McCarthy | Chris Polk/FilmMagic

Graham portrayed Lorelai Gilmore on Gilmore Girls . McCarthy’s character, Sookie St. James, was Lorelai’s best friend. Truesdale’s Gilmore Girls character, Michel Gerard, worked with Sookie and Lorelai, first at the Independence Inn and then at the Dragonfly Inn.

Will there be a second season of ‘God’s Favorite Idiot’?

Netflix dropped eight episodes of God’s Favorite Idiot on June 15. The comedy series opened to rave reviews. McCarthy and Truesdale’s chat about a potential second season has fans clamoring to learn more. So, did Netflix greenlight a second season already?

Technically, there is no official word on season 2 of God’s Favorite Idiot. Fans haven’t seen all there is to the series yet, though. A second part to season 1 is forthcoming. According to Bustle , Netflix originally ordered 16 episodes of the series, but filming wrapped up after completing just eight of those episodes. There is no word on when the second batch of episodes will be available to stream or if they’ve even been shot yet. Reportedly, they are still in the works.

