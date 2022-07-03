ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Yanic Truesdale and Melissa McCarthy Want to See Two ‘Gilmore Girls’ Co-Stars on ‘God’s Favorite Idiot’

By Andrea Francese
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Yanic Truesdale and Melissa McCarthy are working together after decades apart. Truesdale and McCarthy, who worked together on Gilmore Girls , reconnected on the set of God’s Favorite Idiot. While they are bringing some Gilmore Girls vibes to their new series, both are interested in getting more familiar faces onto the show for season 2. In a recent interview, McCarthy and Truesdale named which former co-stars they’d love to see pop up on their new Netflix series.

What is ‘God’s Favorite Idiot’ about?

Netflix Original, God’s Favorite Idiot , follows Clark Thompson, played by Ben Falcone, an all-around average guy who becomes extraordinary after lightning strikes. In the first season, Clark learns from an angel, played by Truesdale, that God has chosen him to serve as a messenger. Clark’s job is to prevent the apocalypse from happening.

Melissa McCarthy as Amily Luck, Ben Falcone as Clark Thompson, and Yanic Truesdale as Chamuel | Lisa Tomasetti/Netflix © 2022

Clark, reluctant about his new role, is helped along by his friend, Amily Luck, played by Melissa McCarthy. Amily is the first person to notice strange things happening around Clark. McCarthy and Falcone aren’t just on-screen pals. The two actors have been married since 2005 .

Yanic Truesdale and Melissa McCarthy would like a couple of their former co-stars to join the cast

Yanic Truesdale knows exactly which Gilmore Girls actor he’d like to join the cast of God Favorite’s Idiot . During a chat with E! News , Truesdale revealed that he’d love to see Kelly Bishop in God’s Favorite Idiot . Bishop spent seven seasons portraying Emily Gilmore, Lorelai Gilmore’s distant but still overbearing mother, on Gilmore Girls . Bishop has gone on to appear in another project linked to people who worked on Gilmore Girls . Recently, the 78-year-old actor appeared in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as Bernadetta. Amy Sherman-Palladino created both Gilmore Girls and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/3_v6y9NQyPw?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

During the same interview, McCarthy said she’d also love to see the acting icon join the cast. While Bishop is on McCarthy’s shortlist, there is another former castmate she would like to see on God’s Favorite Idiot. McCarthy revealed that she’d like Lauren Graham to join the cast.

Lauren Graham and Melissa McCarthy | Chris Polk/FilmMagic

Graham portrayed Lorelai Gilmore on Gilmore Girls . McCarthy’s character, Sookie St. James, was Lorelai’s best friend. Truesdale’s Gilmore Girls character, Michel Gerard, worked with Sookie and Lorelai, first at the Independence Inn and then at the Dragonfly Inn.

Will there be a second season of ‘God’s Favorite Idiot’?

Netflix dropped eight episodes of God’s Favorite Idiot on June 15. The comedy series opened to rave reviews. McCarthy and Truesdale’s chat about a potential second season has fans clamoring to learn more. So, did Netflix greenlight a second season already?

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/g48NhGOUQbo?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Technically, there is no official word on season 2 of God’s Favorite Idiot. Fans haven’t seen all there is to the series yet, though. A second part to season 1 is forthcoming. According to Bustle , Netflix originally ordered 16 episodes of the series, but filming wrapped up after completing just eight of those episodes. There is no word on when the second batch of episodes will be available to stream or if they’ve even been shot yet. Reportedly, they are still in the works.

RELATED: ‘Gilmore Girls’ Fans Can See Yanic Truesdale and Melissa McCarthy Together Again in ‘God’s Favorite Idiot’

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Amy Schumer, Hugh Grant, James Marsden & More Join Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedy ‘Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story’ For Netflix

Click here to read the full article. Jerry Seinfeld has assembled a stellar cast for his Netflix comedy Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, with Melissa McCarthy (God’s Favorite Idiot), Jim Gaffigan (Linoleum), Amy Schumer (Life & Beth), Hugh Grant (The Undoing) and James Marsden (Sonic the Hedgehog 2) signing on for roles, along with Jack McBrayer (Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show), Tom Lennon (Reno 911!), Adrian Martinez (iGilbert), Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live), Max Greenfield (The Neighborhood), Christian Slater (Dr. Death) and Sarah Cooper (Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine). In addition to co-writing and directing the film, in his feature debut, Seinfeld is...
TV & VIDEOS
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

How the Cast of ‘Boy Meets World’ Avoided the Dreaded Child Star Trope [Exclusive]

Being a child star doesn’t always have the best connotation, but that’s not so for the actors in Boy Meets World. In the worst cases, child stars experience hard ships off-screen in many forms. Fortunately, the cast of Boy Meets World didn’t. As Showbiz Cheat Sheet learned speaking with Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle, and Rider Strong, there’s a multitude of reasons for that. Hear more about their experience on the ABC sitcom and how they avoided falling into that child star trope.
MOVIES
SFGate

What to Watch in July: ‘Terminal List,’ ‘The Rehearsal’ and Ryan Gosling’s ‘The Gray Man’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. This July is filled with returning TV favorites, from Better Call Saul to What We Do in the Shadows, to Stranger Things, but those in search of new things to watch won’t be disappointed either. In theaters and at home, there’s much to discover, from a couple of ambitious new sci-fi series to a film about volcanoes and love. July also brings a new documentary about one of the all-time great song writers, so let’s start there.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yanic Truesdale
Person
Lauren Graham
Person
Kelly Bishop
Person
Ben Falcone
Person
Melissa Mccarthy
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Why Ron Howard Could Barely Stomach Opie’s Ice Cream Scenes

There’s no doubt that Opie Taylor loved him some ice cream on The Andy Griffith Show and Ron Howard had to eat it. Or did he really do so? As a young child actor, Howard probably had a love for ice cream. After all, he’s playing a boy who is the son of Sheriff Andy Taylor, played by Andy Griffith. There can be a lot of perks when playing that role. One of them probably included a lot of ice cream. Yet would you believe that Howard had some trouble in those ice cream scenes? He did and had to really make us believe that ice cream was good.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Jim Carrey Fans Worried After Seeing Online Ads About His "Heartbreaking Passing" — What's Going On?

Another day, another celebrity hoax, we suppose? It seems that every few months, the internet trolls get a little bored and decide to make up some terribly inaccurate information about a celeb. Naturally, it goes viral, and even though the claim is usually lacking substantial evidence and makes absolutely no sense, people somehow believe it. And then they send the post to their friends and share the news on Twitter and fuel this falsehood even more. Make. It. Stop.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

17 Co-Stars That Secretly Hated Each Other—So Awkward!

We guess that some of our favorite actors really *are* good at their jobs, because we would never have guessed that two people with such great chemistry on-screen would actually hate each other when the cameras stopped rolling! A lot of Hollywood has us fooled!. Charlize Theron and Tobey Maguire...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#God#Netflix Original
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

‘Happy Days’ star Henry Winkler on getting mauled by ’32 dogs’ on HBO’s 'Barry,' joining TikTok: ‘I survived'

Henry Winkler has been shoved into trunks, mauled by dogs and chased from a collision at a North Hollywood intersection on HBO’s "Barry." And he’s enjoying it all. The actor, who made his mark as greaser Fonzie in the ‘70s sitcom "Happy Days," is having the time – and workout – of his life as jaded acting teacher Gene Cousineau in the dark comedy.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IndieWire

Martin Sheen Regrets Changing Name, Wishes He Had the ‘Courage’ to Go by Ramon Estévez

Click here to read the full article. When Martin Sheen began pursuing an acting career in the early 1960s, he made a crucial choice that would follow him for the rest of his life. The then-young actor, who was raised by a Spanish father and an Irish mother, opted to abandon his given name of Ramon Estévez and use the stage name Martin Sheen as a way to get more work. The move paid off, as Sheen was able to build a highly successful acting career that included roles in movies like “Apocalypse Now” and iconic TV characters including President Jed...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Princess Diana Allegedly Had a Crush on a Popular 1980s Singer Who Frequently Called Her ‘My Darling’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s not a big secret that Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage was an unhappy one. So it’s not a surprise Diana allegedly developed a crush on one of her A-list friends back in the 1980s — specifically with George Michael.  In the upcoming biography by James Gavin called George Michael: A Life, he explores a myriad of aspects of the late singer’s life — including his relationship with Diana. They were quite close,...
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

131K+
Followers
107K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy