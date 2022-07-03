ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

A Florida county has been isolated after the discovery of the invasive giant African land snail

By Nation World News Desk
nationworldnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Nation World News) — A Florida county is under quarantine due to the discovery of a rapidly growing population of the invasive giant African land snail. According to the FDACS website, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) confirmed the presence of giant African land snails in the New...

nationworldnews.com

Comments / 2

CBS Miami

Scientists sample 156 Florida oysters, find dangerous "forever chemicals" in each

MIAMI – Florida International University scientists recently conducted a study where they sampled 156 oysters from Biscayne Bay, Marco Island to Tampa Bay and found dangerous contaminants in each one. The experts also said they were only aware of oysters from Tampa Bay being consumed by people and they said there was a "low risk of being exposed to contaminants when you consume oysters from Tampa Bay." That said, they are still concerned. The "forever chemicals" detected were perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) and phthalate esters (PAEs). "These contaminants pose serious health risks to people and wildlife, and the...
MIAMI, FL
Marconews.com

A rental trends study finds 10 Florida markets among the most overvalued in the nation

The rental housing market in Florida is among the most overvalued in the country, and has among the fastest-rising prices, according to a new study of rental trends. The study of 107 U.S. rental markets, released June 6 and using data from April, found that 10 of the 14 most-overvalued rental markets in the country are in Florida. The study included 10 Florida markets, and all 10 are overvalued by more than 13%.
FLORIDA STATE
Pasco County, FL
Government
Pasco County, FL
Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Pasco County, FL
Pets & Animals
County
Pasco County, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Government
floridapolitics.com

One year in: Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation hails progress in corridor

The first year saw 14 land purchases, four big ones, to stitch wildlife corridor. A year after Florida passed landmark legislation to help fill in a statewide wildlife corridor, the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation is hailing key land preservation purchases that highlight early progress. On July 1, 2021, the Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

South Florida woman claims Southwest Airlines experience left her paralyzed

FORT LAUDERDALE – A South Florida woman has filed a lawsuit against Southwest Airlines saying her experience on a recent flight has left her paralyzed.The attorney for Gabrielle Assouline says her life tragically changed back in February while she was boarding a flight from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.Assouline requested pre-boarding assistance because of a condition she developed when she was 12 which made walking long distances difficult.According to her attorney, Assouline was on an electronic mobility chair going down the jet bridge when she was suddenly ejected from the chair, causing her to suffer a catastrophic spinal cord injury."She's a...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
fox13news.com

This is how much money you need to make to be happy living in Florida, study finds

TAMPA, Fla. - If you've ever wondered what the price of happiness was in Florida, a new study claims to have the answer. A survey from Purdue University and GoBankingRates.com found that you need a minimum annual salary of $105,315 to be happy in Florida, finding the Sunshine State to fall just about in the middle of the pack – which might come as a surprise, given the dramatic rise in housing costs in the past several years.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

5 Quirky, Vintage Florida Attractions that May Still Be Worth a Visit

Bobak at English Wikipedia., CC BY-SA 2.5 via Wikimedia Commons. Walt Disney World changed tourism in Florida in the 1970s. Before that time, many attractions were built along roadsides to attract those traveling in the sunshine state. These attractions are obviously older today, but they're still running, and they're arguably good representations of "old Florida," which some visitors and locals enjoy. They're also often less expensive than newer attractions. Below is a sampling of these attractions that still exist throughout Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Florida COVID transmission levels high in most of state

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Of Florida’s 67 counties, just seven don’t have high COVID-19 community level transmission, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. None of the counties with a lower level of transmission are in the Tampa Bay area.
FLORIDA STATE
The Daily South

These Under-the-Radar Spots Have the Clearest Water in Florida

Florida's beaches are undeniably pretty, but if you've ever been to Daytona or Cocoa Beach, you know they're not always the crystal-clear, sparkling blue seas you had envisioned. The ocean's overall look can change day by day and season to season, with some months marked by murky, choppy waters and others coated in a blanket of brown sargassum.
FLORIDA STATE
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Researchers Identify High Death Rate from Gastric Cancer in South Florida

South Florida counties have above-average rates of mortality from gastric cancer, according to a new study published in the journal Gastroenterology by investigators at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. Sylvester faculty were part of an international collaboration of gastroenterologists, epidemiologists, and oncologists...
FLORIDA STATE
keysweekly.com

FWC ISSUES SEVERAL CITATIONS DURING PATROLS OF SANCTUARY PRESERVATION AREAS

A host of citations and one arrest were made during a patrol of several Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Preservation Areas (SPA) in the Upper Keys last weekend. Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation officers in plain clothes conducted patrols in the federal waters. On June 24, officers on patrol in the French Reef SPA off Key Largo noticed and cited a Texas man for fishing inside the SPA and possessing an undersized mahi.
KEY LARGO, FL
MSNBC

Florida punishes public health official for the wrong reasons (again)

Ordinarily, when we learn of public health officials who’ve been removed from their positions, the first assumption is that they’ve done something wrong. In Florida, this dynamic is sometimes turned on its head: Public health officials are occasionally ousted for doing the right-but-politically-inconvenient thing. Earlier this year, for...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Seasonal Sargassum seaweed causing icky mess on South Florida beaches

MIAMI - It's that time of year again. It's summertime, the ocean water is warm enough for people in South Florida to go in, and large amounts of seaweed are washing ashore. While most people think it's an icky mess to deal with, it does have environmental benefits. The brown seaweed, or Sargassum, thrives in ocean waters and is a habitat for marine life like crabs, shrimp, and tuna. However, once on shore it begins decomposing and develops a nasty smell. Also, the tiny sea creatures that live inside the seaweed can irritate a person's skin. How does it end up on the beach? With a persistent onshore flow, winds across South Florida are out of the east and that wind direction helps to drive seaweed against the coast. An anticipated wind shift out of the southwest could help to push some of it out to water later in the week. How much of it can make it to shore? Several factors contribute to more seaweed blooms including warmer temperatures, nitrogen emissions, and Saharan dust. Saharan Dust can contain a mixture of iron, nitrogen, and phosphorous that can fuel seaweed blooms.
MIAMI, FL
AL.com

Deadly listeria outbreak tied to Florida ice cream brand

A listeria outbreak linked to one death and more than 20 illnesses has been tied to a Florida ice cream brand, the Centers for Disease Control announced. The CDC announced last week it was investigating a multi-state outbreak of listeria with links to Florida after 23 people from 10 states were infected with the outbreak strain. Nearly all the patients lived in or had traveled to Florida. One of the patients, in Illinois, died. Five pregnant women were among those who got ill, resulting in the loss of one of the fetuses.
FLORIDA STATE

