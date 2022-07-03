ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Cavaliers sign R.J. Nembhard to two-way contract for 2023 season

By Claire Geary
 3 days ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed R.J. Nembhard to a two-way contract, according to Koby Altman, President of Basketball Operations with the team.

The 6-foot-5 point guard out of Texas Christian University was undrafted after finishing the 2021 season and signed his first two-way contract in October 2021.

He appeared in 14 games for the Cavaliers this past season and shifted his signing to a standard NBA contract in March, which was waived in April so he could sign his second two-way contract with the team.

During his time with the Cleveland Charge, the NBA G-League team of the Cavs, he averaged 24.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists.

He joined Isaiah Mobley as a two-way player with the Cavaliers.

