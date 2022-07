Three women are in jail after they were accused of stealing $14,000 worth of make-up from a beauty store. According to police, officers responded to an alarm call from the Ulta Beauty store near 71st and Memorial on Sunday shortly after 12:30 PM as the women stuffed their bags full of products and took off. The police were able to track their vehicle with a GPS tracker connected to the stolen merchandise. The vehicle was found at the Edenwood Apartments near 2100 North Hartford.

