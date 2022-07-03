ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bulls reportedly add veteran point guard Goran Dragic on one-year deal

By Adam Stites
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yC96h_0gTsgIoS00
Mar 21, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Goran Dragic (9) warms up before a game against the Utah Jazz at Barclays Center. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls agreed to a one-year, $2.9 million deal with veteran point guard Goran Dragic, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Dragic, 36, is a 14-year NBA veteran, who most recently played for the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets during the 2021-22 season. After stepping away from the Raptors in November due to personal reasons , Dragic was traded to the San Antonio Spurs in February and negotiated a buyout with the team before he ever played a game with the team. He joined the Nets later that month and played 16 games with the team before missing the final games of the regular season due to COVID symptoms.

In his limited time on the court with Toronto and Brooklyn, Dragic averaged 23.7 minutes and recorded 7.5 points, 4.1 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.

According to K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, Bulls center Nikola Vucevic played a "significant role" in the addition of Dragic.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Are Reportedly Very Annoyed With The Brooklyn Nets: "And There Are Some People That Are Very Disgruntled With How They’ve Handled Kyrie Irving Specifically..."

Just three years after joining the Nets together, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are now headed towards an ugly divorce that will leave the franchise in shambles. Regarding the reasoning behind Durant's trade request, there is still a lot of uncertainty about how it all started -- and how it will end. But as things play out in Brooklyn, neither Durant nor his co-star from New Jersey are feeling particularly good about the situation.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: Huge News About LiAngelo Ball

According to the Charlotte Hornets, LiAngelo Ball has entered health and safety protocols (he is on their summer league roster). He is the older brother of LaMelo Ball and the younger brother of Lonzo (who was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017 and is the current Chicago Bulls point guard).
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Skip Bayless Predicts Where Kevin Durant Will Get Traded

A Kevin Durant deal could be announced at any time during this offseason. Durant officially asked for a trade from the Brooklyn Nets last week and many fans/media pundits are speculating about where he could end up. Numerous teams have shown interest in Durant, including one of his former teams:...
BROOKLYN, NY
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
K.c. Johnson
FastBreak on FanNation

Former NBA MVP Is Still A Free Agent

NBA free agency is now on its fifth day on July 4, and the biggest name in free agency is still unsigned. James Harden still remains as an unrestricted free agent, but he is expected to return to the Philadelphia 76ers, so there has not been much drama around his impending status.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#The Chicago Bulls#Toronto#The San Antonio Spurs#Nbc Sports Chicago#Bulls Center
ClutchPoints

Draymond Green’s mom gets real on former Warrior Kevin Durant’s trade request

The Golden State Warriors have been expectedly mum since Kevin Durant rocked the league by requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, complying with league rules about tampering. But the reigning champions are rumored to have interest in bringing Durant to The Bay, and Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson reportedly touched base in recent days with their former teammate about a possible reunion.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Hoops Rumors

Hornets release statement on Miles Bridges' domestic violence arrest

The commencement of 2022 NBA free agency is just hours away, and one of the more intriguing names who fans and experts have been monitoring in rumors is Miles Bridges. TMZ reported late Wednesday that Bridges is now facing felony domestic violence charges after he was arrested in Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon. According to an ESPN report, the Los Angeles Police Department haven't released details on the charges.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Browns thank QB Baker Mayfield after trade to Panthers

After months of speculation and rumors following the Cleveland Browns' controversial March trade for star quarterback Deshaun Watson, 2018 first overall draft pick Baker Mayfield finally received a fresh start on Wednesday when it was learned he'd been traded from Cleveland to the Carolina Panthers, where he will likely compete with fellow veteran Sam Darnold for the starting job later this summer.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
Yardbarker

"Kyrie To The Lakers Sounds Ideal Until Him And Anthony Davis Combine For 15 Played Games In A Season", NBA Fan Destroys Potential Lakers Duo

LeBron James is turning 38 years old in December 2022, reinforcing the fact that he is in his career twilight and will most likely think about retirement soon. It is also going to be his 20th season in the NBA and the season where he will look to become the all-time leader in points scored in the league's history.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Odell Beckham Jr. Made A Shocking Claim About His Health

If Odell Beckham Jr. would have his way, he would like to be preparing for his ninth NFL season. Instead, he is set to miss most the 2022 campaign because of his ACL injury. He can’t do anything but go through the recovery process instead of participating in training camp.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

35K+
Followers
37K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy