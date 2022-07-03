Bulls reportedly add veteran point guard Goran Dragic on one-year deal

Mar 21, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Goran Dragic (9) warms up before a game against the Utah Jazz at Barclays Center. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls agreed to a one-year, $2.9 million deal with veteran point guard Goran Dragic, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Dragic, 36, is a 14-year NBA veteran, who most recently played for the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets during the 2021-22 season. After stepping away from the Raptors in November due to personal reasons , Dragic was traded to the San Antonio Spurs in February and negotiated a buyout with the team before he ever played a game with the team. He joined the Nets later that month and played 16 games with the team before missing the final games of the regular season due to COVID symptoms.

In his limited time on the court with Toronto and Brooklyn, Dragic averaged 23.7 minutes and recorded 7.5 points, 4.1 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.

According to K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, Bulls center Nikola Vucevic played a "significant role" in the addition of Dragic.