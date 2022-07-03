ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

NC AG doesn’t commit to lift 20-week abortion ban injunction

By Hannah Schoenbaum The Associated Press
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 3 days ago

RALEIGH — Facing an ultimatum from Republicans following the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning abortion protections, North Carolina’s Democratic attorney general on Friday declined to immediately seek enforcement of a 20-week abortion ban previously thrown out by courts.

Attorney General Josh Stein, in a letter to legislative leaders, said his department’s attorneys are “conducting a thorough legal review” and speaking with clients involved in litigation that led federal courts to strike down the 20-week ban.

Stein reaffirmed his commitment to protect reproductive rights under state law in what he called “an increasingly hostile environment toward women’s freedoms.”

“We cannot allow efforts to restrict women’s ability to make their own health care decisions to succeed in North Carolina,” he wrote.

Stein was responding to Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore, who last week called on Stein and the state Justice Department to “take all necessary legal action” to lift an injunction from a 2019 federal court ruling that blocked the state ban. U.S. District Judge William Osteen ruled based on precedents set in Roe v. Wade and an associated 1992 ruling, both of which were struck down last week.

The Republican lawmakers’ letter set a Friday deadline for Stein to respond, warning his inaction would lead them to take matters into their own hands, likely by submitting their own request that a court lift the injunction barring the law’s execution.

“We stand ready to take the necessary steps to restore North Carolina’s abortion laws to where they were,” they wrote. Berger’s and Moore’s offices did not immediately respond publicly to Stein’s letter Friday.

Osteen’s ruling, affirmed last year by the 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, extended the right to an abortion until fetal viability, which typically falls between 24 and 28 weeks of pregnancy. An abortion can be still performed after viability when there is a medical emergency, such as one that otherwise would result in the woman’s likely death.

Berger and Moore argue the June 24 Supreme Court ruling invalidated the legal underpinning of that decision and cleared a path to reinstate the ban.

Republicans say another Supreme Court ruling last week, which granted lawmakers permission to hire outside lawyers to defend state law, may give them a firmer legal standing to circumvent Stein and get the ban reinstated themselves.

While lawyers from his office have defended the 20-week ban in court, Stein previously recused himself from involvement in the case because of his personal beliefs on abortion rights. Stein said earlier this week that he is one of 22 attorneys general who has joined a national coalition to protect state-level abortion access in the wake of the Supreme Court abortion ruling.

The General Assembly didn’t act on additional abortion restrictions during its work session that ended Friday. Moore said any legislation would be likely vetoed by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, an abortion rights supporter. Republicans would need to win a handful of additional seats in November to obtain veto-proof majorities.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

States move to protect abortion from prosecutions elsewhere

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Democratic governors in states where abortion will remain legal are looking for ways to protect any patients who travel there for the procedure — along with the providers who help them — from being prosecuted by their home states. The Democratic governors of Colorado and North Carolina on Wednesday issued executive orders to protect abortion providers and patients from extradition to states that have banned the practice. Abortions are legal in North Carolina until fetal viability or in certain medical emergencies, making the state an outlier in the Southeast. “This order will help protect North Carolina doctors and nurses and their patients from cruel right-wing criminal laws passed by other states,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in announcing the order.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
CNET

Stimulus Checks: Find Out if Your State Is Issuing a Tax Rebate

With inflation showing no sign of slowing down and with growing concern about a possible recession, more than a dozen states are helping residents with tax refunds. Up to 23 million Californians, for example, can expect a one-time inflation relief check starting in October. The "middle-class tax refund," as Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom called it, will put up to $1,050 in the hands of eligible families.
INCOME TAX
Daily Mail

A whopping 86% of Democratic lobbyists say they believe Joe Biden's rhetoric on inflation has been 'ineffective'

A whopping 86 percent of Democratic lobbyists said they believed that President Joe Biden's rhetoric on inflation has been 'ineffective.'. Punchbowl News reported the results Tuesday of a survey they conducted with polling firm Locust Street Group in which the leading professionals of K Street lobbying firms were asked their views on current affairs.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
554K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy