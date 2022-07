CULLMAN, Ala. – The National Register of Historic Places criteria for evaluation allow for prioritization of the preservation of historical sites based on their quality of significance in American history, including places that are associated with events that contributed to the broad patterns of our history, that are associated with the lives of significant persons and that embody the distinctive characteristics of a method of construction among other criteria according to the U.S. Department of the Interior National Register Bulletin. Cullman has several historical sites registered in the National Register of Historic Places. The Cullman Downtown Commercial Historic District was listed...

CULLMAN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO