Apple Valley, CA

Update: Hit-and-run driver who killed 12-year-old boy in ATV crash in Apple Valley sought

By Martin Estacio, Victorville Daily Press
 7 days ago

Update, 2:00 p.m. Tuesday: Investigators believe the vehicle that hit the children may have been a 2021 Polaris RZR Turbo S or S4 in a "Velocity Orange Madness" color. The vehicle would also have front-end damage and be missing its hood.

Original story, 3:30 p.m. Saturday:

Authorities are asking the public’s help in finding a driver who hit an ATV, killing a 12-year-old boy and injuring a girl in a remote area north of Apple Valley.

The California Highway Patrol received a report of the crash at about 9 p.m. Saturday.

A bystander said he found two unconscious juveniles on Stoddard Wells Road in the Stoddard Valley Off-Highway Recreation Area.

CHP officials believe the children were riding a 2019 TaoTao ATV on Stoddard Wells Road in a “northeasterly direction.”

Another driver was traveling eastbound on Stoddard Wells Road, east of Central Road, in an orange side-by-side UTV when the two vehicles collided.

A 12-year-old boy died at the scene. An 11-year-old girl was transported to a local hospital and then flown to Loma Linda University Medical Center.

CHP spokesperson Michael Mumford told the Daily Press early Monday morning that the girl remained in the hospital in critical condition.

Despite an extensive search by law enforcement, the driver of the UTV was not found. Authorities said they believe the UTV to possibly be a Polaris Razor with a model year between 2019 to 2022. There were no positive descriptions of the suspect, Mumford said.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact Officer Cesar Ramos at the Victorville CHP office at 760-241-1186.

Daily Press reporter Martin Estacio may be reached at 760-955-5358 or MEstacio@VVDailyPress.com . Follow him on Twitter @DP_mestacio.

