Phoenix, AZ

Pitching matchups for Diamondbacks-Giants series at Chase Field

By azcentral sports
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

Giants at Diamondbacks

When: 6:40 p.m., Tuesday.

Where: Chase Field.

Pitchers: Diamondbacks LHP Tyler Gilbert (0-3, 7.88) vs. Giants LHP Alex Wood (5-7, 5.03).

TV/Radio: Bally Sports Arizona/KMVP-FM (98.7), KHOV-FM (105.1).

Tyler Gilbert will make his first start with the Diamondbacks since being optioned to Triple-A Reno on June 8. Gilbert went 2-1 with a 4.71 ERA in Reno... In his last start with the Diamondbacks on June 7, Gilbert pitched 1.2 innings with six earned runs... Gilbert has faced the Giants twice in his career and has compiled 1.2 innings with one hit and three strikeouts... Wood returns to the Giants after having one of the best seasons in his career with a 10-4 record... Wood has struggled in parts this season and has lost his last two starts with a combined 12.15 ERA... Against the Diamondbacks, Wood is 7-4 with a 3.33 ERA. Facing Wood, the Diamondbacks have hit 10 home runs and have a .230 batting average.

Coming up

Wednesday : At Chase Field, 6:40 p.m., Diamondbacks RHP Merrill Kelly (7-5, 3.46) vs. Giants RHP Alex Cobb (3-3, 4.59).

Thursday : At Chase Field, 6:40 p.m., Diamondbacks LHP Dallas Keuchel (2-6, 8.27) vs. Rockies LHP Austin Gomber (4-7, 6.53).

Friday: At Chase Field, 6:40 p.m., Diamondbacks TBD vs. Rockies TBD.

Giants at Diamondbacks

When : 3:10 p.m., Monday.

Where : Chase Field.

Pitchers : Diamondbacks LHP Madison Bumgarner (3-8, 3.63) vs. Giants LHP Alex Wood (5-7, 5.03).

TV/Radio : Bally Sports Arizona/KMVP-FM (98.7), KHOV-FM (105.1).

Bumgarner gave up one run in five innings on 105 pitches against the Padres on Wednesday. He finished June with a 4.06 ERA in six starts, with 10 walks, 26 strikeouts and three home runs allowed in 31 innings. … Bumgarner has faced his former club three times since signing with the Diamondbacks, posting a 3.94 ERA in 16 innings. … Bumgarner is throwing his cutter 41 percent of the time, a career high. … Rodon signed a two-year, $44 million deal with the Giants in March, a contract that includes an opt-out after the first year. He has been terrific so far, logging 11 strikeouts per nine innings compared to just 2.9 walks and has allowed only four homers in 86 innings. … He is averaging 96 mph with his fastball, a pitch he throws 61.5 percent of the time, one of the highest percentages among major league starters. … Rodon has never faced the Diamondbacks in his career. Among Diamondbacks hitters, the only ones he has faced are 2B Ketel Marte (0 for 7) and OF Jordan Luplow (2 for 11 with a homer).

Up next

San Francisco Giants

Giants update : In a scheduling quirk, the Diamondbacks will be facing the Giants for the first time this week. They’ll be hoping for better results than last season, when the Giants won 17 of 19 meetings. The Giants do not appear to be the same team as last year. They are off to a decent but unimpressive start, entering Sunday at 40-36. They were 50-26 after 76 games last year. Their veteran players are not carrying them in the same fashion as before. For one, C Buster Posey is gone to retirement, plus SS Brandon Crawford and 1B Brandon Belt have battled injuries and are off to relatively sluggish starts. The Giants’ best hitter has been LF Joc Pederson, who owns a .275/.347/.575 line. RHP Logan Webb (3.13 ERA) and LHP Carlos Rodon (2.62 ERA) are pitching well out of the rotation, while RHP Camilo Doval has converted 12 of 14 save chances with a 2.88 ERA.

Reach Piecoro at (602) 444-8680 or nick.piecoro@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @nickpiecoro .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Pitching matchups for Diamondbacks-Giants series at Chase Field

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Despite crooked numbers, Diamondbacks confident in Tyler Gilbert’s growth

When Zach Davies went to the injured list last Tuesday, the Diamondbacks were back in a familiar position. Just three days after calling up Dallas Keuchel to fill the fifth spot in their rotation, they needed another answer there. Like they’ve done all season to this point, the Diamondbacks opted for experience, recalling left-hander Tyler Gilbert from Triple-A Reno to start Tuesday against the Giants. Gilbert, of course, threw a no-hitter in his first major league start last...
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Mariners vs. Padres prediction, odds and pick – 7/4/2022

The Seattle Mariners and the San Diego Padres will meet for an Independence Day showdown at Petco Park on Monday afternoon. It’s time to continue our MLB odds coverage with a Mariners-Padres prediction and pick. The Mariners took three of four games from the Oakland Athletics at home. Also, the Mariners are 10-3 over their previous 13 games as they have […] The post MLB Odds: Mariners vs. Padres prediction, odds and pick – 7/4/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
